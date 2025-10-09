Luke Littler: Teenager remains on course for maiden World Grand Prix title after demolishing Mike De Decker

Luke Littler remains on course to win his maiden World Grand Prix title after the world champion dethroned defending champion Mike De Decker 3-0 on Thursday evening at the Mattioli Arena.

Littler fittingly wrapped up a comprehensive victory with a 170 checkout with De Decker not able to pose a challenge due to a horrific performance on the outer ring, missing 41 doubles in 11 legs.

Littler, who won a record-breaking 11-minute match to defeat highly-rated Dutchman Gian van Veen on Tuesday, produced another ripsnorter of a performance to end De Decker's hopes of becoming the third player to retain the coveted double-start crown - a feat only accomplished by Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen.

World Grand Prix: Second-round results Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-0 Daryl Gurney Jonny Clayton 3-1 Luke Woodhouse Luke Littler 3-0 Mike De Decker Gerwyn Price 3-0 Josh Rock

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler finished the match by reeling in this 170 checkout to defeat De Decker

In the first set De Decker missed 19 darts for double-in with 18-year-old Littler crashing home a 15-dart leg to break the Belgian for the lead.

The doubling-in woes continued to plague De Decker as 'The Nuke' extended his advantage aided by a 95 checkout to win the second set 3-1.

Littler completed a dominant performance in sensational style as he reeled in 'The Big Fish' to make sure he made it through to every major quarter-final so far this year.

Yet to be broken going into the quarter-finals 📊 💯 %

Luke Littler has won all 10 legs in which he’s thrown first. In fact, his opponents haven’t even had a dart a double to win the leg in any of those 10 legs.



Littler: Win over De Decker was boring

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler revealed that he feels a nine-darter is coming at the World Grand Prix

"I said to myself, 'let's leave with a big one'," Littler said on Sky Sports.

"Mike didn't play his best so I had to jump on it and lead early. This tournament is brutal. We have seen some shocks but I had to do my job.

"I am hitting the double 20 and as a player you can feel that nine-darter coming..."

Littler later added his win over De Decker was "boring" when speaking during his press conference at the Mattioli Arena.

"Mike didn't play his best there and I just had to plod along," he said. "It was a bit boring at times because I expected something from the reigning champion and I just had to do a job.

"If my opponent is playing as good as me on the stage I'm obviously going to match it. He's going to match me but Mike just didn't show up there.

"I'm just happy to get into the next round. The trophy is in sight... just a few games away."

Tale of the Tape

Gerwyn Price hit a 10-darter on the way to a dominant 3-0 victory over Josh Rock to set up a mouth-watering showdown against Littler.

After the first break 'The Iceman' clicked into gear, producing the highest set average (109.98) and the best leg of the tournament - dropping just a single leg against his opponent.

Why did Price start on D13?!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gerwyn Price said he wanted to play Littler after setting up the quarter-final clash with the world champion

Gerwyn Price, speaking to Sky Sports:

"It's right down the line and I thought if I get in I could start my scoring game - and it worked.

"I was getting D13 all the time in practice so I thought I'd stick with it. I think that or D6 are easier than waiting for double top."

'I'm not scared of Littler - or anybody!'

Price added: "I played better than the average shows but a win is a win. I really wanted to have a game against Luke [Littler].

"I am playing well enough. I need to up my scoring game but if I put him under pressure it will be a good game.

"He is playing well - I can't take that away from him - but I am here to win and I am not scared of anybody.

"If my A-game is there, I win - it's that simple. But sometimes that doesn't happen."

109.98 - Gerwyn Price equals the highest set-average of the tournament

Highest Set-Averages



109.98 - Damon Heta (R1, Set 2)



109.98 - Gerwyn Price (R2, Set 2) 🆕



109.00 - Luke Humphries (R2, Set 4)



107.36 - Luke Littler (R1, Set 2)



106.94 - Gian van Veen (R1, Set 1)



'Something special' as Littler faces Price?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player John Part thinks Littler will be 'entirely focused' on Price when they meet in the quarter-finals on Friday night

Sky Sports Darts' John Part on collision course between Littler and Price:

"I am glad Price ignited at the end of his match against Josh Rock as we could have something special tomorrow night," he said.

"Luke will want to maintain the dominance he has established over Price but he will take it dart by dart, leg by leg.

"He won't be coming up with trick shots. It will be about getting the job done. I don't think there will be any fooling around.

"He knows what Price can do. Price went down for a period of time but he is playing well now and will believe he can beat Littler."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FLASHBACK! Littler produced this sensational comeback against Price on Premier League Finals Night at London's O2

Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode rolled back the years by winning the first two sets against 2017 winner Daryl Gurney without dropping a leg before landing a spectacular 158 finish to win the match and reach his second World Grand Prix quarter-final since his run to the final in 2020.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dirk van Duijvenbode PINNED this stunning 158 to beat Daryl Gurney

Fast forward to the quarter-finals ⏩

Dirk van Duijvenbode has won 5 out of 5 sets and 15 out of 19 legs.



3-0 (Legs: 9-2) vs Daryl Gurney



2-0 (Legs: 6-2) vs Michael van Gerwen



The Dutchman will take on 'The Ferret' Jonny Clayton, who completed a professional job on Luke Woodhouse 3-1 to secure his spot in the next round for the second straight year.

The 2021 champion averaged 85.67, hitting three 180s and 50 per cent on his checkouts.

Clayton said: "It wasn't the best game. We both struggled to get off. Luke missed a lot of doubles and gave me chances, so when that happens you have to take them and I think there's luck on my side tonight and I had it.

"I need a better performance than that tomorrow. Dirk is playing well but I know what I have to do."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jonny Clayton felt he had 'the luck' after his win against Luke Woodhouse

"I don't see Jonny playing that poorly again [against Dirk van Duijvenbode in the quarter-finals]," said Wayne Mardle. "He did enough to win but Luke will be bitterly disappointed.

What's happening on Friday at the World Grand Prix?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the EPIC World Grand Prix clash between Littler and Gian van Veen

The 2025 BOYLE Sports World Grand Prix continues at the Mattioli Arena, Leicester, as the world's top stars compete in one of the sport's most prestigious tournaments.

Luke Humphries remains on course for a third consecutive appearance in a World Grand Prix final. Next up for the 2023 winner is a clash with emerging Scottish ace Cameron Menzies in the last eight.

Gary Anderson, who advanced into his first World Grand Prix quarter-final in five years, will lock horns with Dutch No 2 Danny Noppert - a semi-finalist in 2021.

World Grand Prix Darts: Live from 7pm on Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports Main Event Quarter-finals Danny Noppert vs Gary Anderson Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Jonny Clayton Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price Luke Humphries vs Cameron Menzies

Littler, who averaged almost 106 in a magnificent victory against Gian van Veen before ending the reign of De Decker, will tackle 2020 champion Gerwyn Price, while former champion Clayton meets former finalist Van Duijvenbode.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the World Cup of Darts, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW