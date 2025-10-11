World Grand Prix darts: Luke Littler delivers 'now or never' comeback win over Gerwyn Price as Luke Humphries eyes Luke vs Luke final

Luke Littler feared his Boyle Sports World Grand Prix title hopes were 'done' before he booked his semi-final spot with a dramatic comeback win over Gerwyn Price in Leicester.

Littler overturned a two-set deficit and survived three match darts to take Price to a deciding set at the Mattioli Arena, moments after posting a 154 finish to extend the blockbuster contest.

The world No 2 saw a 2-0 leg advantage disappear during a frantic final set, where Price delivered a brilliant 156 outshot, before Littler fired an astonishing 152 checkout of his own - in a final-leg decider and against the darts - to snatch victory.

Littler's latest comeback victory follows multiples managed during his run to the Betfred World Matchplay title in Blackpool earlier this summer, with the world champion expecting to be heading out of the tournament before setting up a semi-final with Jonny Clayton.

"At one stage, as soon as I sat down [after the second set], I went 'it's over' and slammed my bottle on the table," Littler admitted in his victory press conference. "I went 'it's over, it's done', but I got on stage and was like 'you've got to go for it'.

"The [Betfred] World Matchplay definitely helps. Obviously, throughout that tournament, going 5-0 down three times and then going on to lift it - I know I've got the capability to come back and that's what I've done there once again."

Littler added: "Now I can say to myself that I can come back in set play and come back in the leg format. But everyone knows me - I want to get off to a quick start, I want to get in front of my opponent as much as I can.

"That's not been the case this week but we go again. It [Clayton] should be another good game for myself. I've just got to be relaxed. Obviously I've fought back my way - I shouldn't be here, but I am.

"Now, I can just relax and if I win, I win."

Asked how he felt when 2-0 down, Littler explained: "I just said that it's now or never - you have to switch on, find those trebles and not stay on the wire for the entire match. I switched up, started going for double 16s and it worked in parts."

Humphries hopes for Luke vs Luke final

Humphries beat Cameron Menzies 3-1 and will take on Danny Noppert for the chance to reach a third consecutive World Grand Prix final, with the 2023 champion relishing the idea of facing Littler in another TV major final.

"There's a lot of good games in the world of darts nowadays, but I still think that me and Luke [Little] is the biggest game in world darts," Humphries said in his press conference. "I know you see us all the time, but if we keep making the latter stages then we're going to keep playing each other."

Humphries' victory over Menzies came just after Littler's ding-dong tussle with Price, with the world No 1 adding: "It [Littler vs Price] was a great game.

"It probably wasn't the best standard of what they're capable of, but it was just a good game. Sometime, averages don't make the best game.

"I think Luke would be really, really thrilled. They got through that one and Gezzy [Gerwyn Price] will be disappointed, but that's what Luke does. That's what I do. We find a way to win and hopefully maybe you'll see us here on Sunday."

Mardle stunned by Littler's 'weird' comeback success

Sky Sports' Wayne Mardle on Littler's final-leg thriller:

"They're quite reliable dart players generally, but they were both so unreliable. It just didn't happen. There had to be a winner and it just happened to go to the last leg.

"There was that 154, then there was that 152, but in between, there were so many really bad darts. It really was just so messy and not what we expected at all.

"We expected the closeness, we expected a bit of drama, but that was just a weird game. I don't foresee that kind of performance again from Luke Littler.

"How it got to that point of the last leg and him having to take out the 152 is just one of those things. This is what sport does. This is what darts does. That was so dramatic in a weird way."

