John McDonald and George Noble: Iconic darts duo to hang up microphones with World Championship farewell

Iconic PDC Master of Ceremonies John McDonald and top referee George Noble will retire from darts following the next World Championship, it has been announced.

McDonald has worked full-time on PDC tournaments since succeeding Phil Jones in 2007. A former member of the Parachute Regiment and a news photographer, he began his career as a sports MC in boxing and has also covered snooker and pool during the last three decades.

Noble has spent almost two decades officiating on the PDC circuit, having previously spearheaded the BDO's refereeing roster.

"I've spent two decades now working with the PDC and loved every moment, but the time is right for me to hang up my microphone," said McDonald.

"The World Darts Championship final will be the perfect place for me to end, as we celebrate the culmination of the biggest-ever event in the sport.

"I'm so proud to have been a part of the PDC's journey during my time as Master of Ceremonies, and I'll look forward to my remaining events on stage."

Noble said: "I've had a brilliant career in over three decades and spent my whole life in the sport, but the time is right for me to retire from refereeing.

"I'll still be involved in darts away from refereeing, but this will give me the chance to spend more time with my family in future.

"I'd like to thank the PDC for the opportunity which I was given back in 2007 - the sport has given me so many wonderful memories and opened up so many doors for me throughout my life."

