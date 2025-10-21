Laura Turner on what makes Beau Greaves so special after her Women's Series exploits - 'Her throw is perfection'

Beau Greaves' throw is "perfection" and now she is ready to take her game onto the big stage - including the PDC ProTour - against the likes of Luke Littler and Luke Humphries, believes Laura Turner.

Greaves extended her staggering winning streak on the PDC Women's Series to 86 matches - taking her tally to 13 successive events at the weekend.

The Doncaster star last tasted defeat back in April against Gemma Hayter, while also finishing second on the Development Tour rankings to secure a Tour Card for 2026/27.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Unstoppable Greaves on PDC Women's Series

✅ 86 wins in a row



✅ 13 consecutive women's series titles



✅ 3 consecutive women's series weekends without a loss



✅ 18 Women’s Series titles in 2025



She also stunned world champion Littler in a phenomenal last-leg decider to become the first woman to reach the final of the World Youth Championship against defending champion Gian van Veen next month in Minehead.

Greaves, who will compete at the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton, defeated Sky Sports analyst Turner en route to winning Event 24 on Sunday, with Turner admitting she felt like "more of a spectator".

Despite the 4-0 humbling, Turner is excited to see the 21-year-old making progress at a rate of knots.

"What she's doing in the sport at the moment, it's absolutely phenomenal. I'm excited to see what next year brings because obviously we're going to see her on the ProTour, all among those big 128. That's really exciting," she said.

"But what I love now is she's been one of those players, when we discussed it before, that perhaps didn't always have the confidence, but now she believes she is ready. We all believe she's ready for ages, but what Beau does is always on her own terms, in her own time. And you can just see it's worked.

"She's very much understands where her game's at, where her mind is at, and she'll make the next move when she's ready."

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

What makes Beau's throw the best in darts?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Polly James and Chris Murphy assess what impact Greaves could have on the PDC circuit. Listen to the whole debate on the latest Love The Darts podcast

Wayne Mardle has drooled over Greaves' throwing action, and with Turner having first-hand experience of attempting to tame 'Beau 'n' Arrow' she admits it's hard to disagree with her fellow pundit.

"Greaves' action is beautiful and Wayne is one of those players, along with others, that say if you want to learn how to play darts and you want that throw, Beau is the one to look at. It's silky smooth, there's no movement in the body," she said.

"She's got a lovely rhythm, and she just doesn't miss. You have to be on your game from the very start.

"When I got the better of her a couple of years ago, she wasn't hitting those big 80-90 averages. Now what you're seeing from her is kind of 90-100 averages on this consistent basis. If you're not on your game, and for me, it would possibly be playing the best game of my life to actually get past her - it is very difficult."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's World Matchplay final as Lisa Ashton took on Fallon Sherrock

Greaves will be one of five players from the Women's Series to compete at the PDC World Championship, which starts at London's Alexandra Palace live from December 11-January 3 on Sky Sports.

Fallon Sherrock, Netherlands' Noa-Lynn van Leuven and Hayter qualified via their Women's Series ranking points, while top-ranked Greaves made it courtesy of her performances on the Development Tour and Lisa Ashton as Women's World Matchplay champion.

"We're just seeing year on year, we're getting more tournaments, we're getting increases in prize money. Now we're getting more opportunities on these big stages as well. So it is a growth thing," admitted Turner.

"With the women's series, year on year, getting better, the averages are getting bigger. And now the rewards are being shown. I really can't wait to see how the five of them get on up there at Ally Pally."

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

What are the chances of a women's worlds?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Greaves dismantled Cameron Menzies 5-1 to secure her first win at the 2024 Grand Slam of Darts in their final group stage match

The idea of a separate world championship has also been floated about, but Turner feels that concept is a while away due to the ongoing development of women's darts.

"The Women's Series is now attracting over 100 players nearly every occasion. Ideally, you'd want to get up that to a consistent 128, I would imagine. And then it's just having the depth. And I think now we're seeing that there is the depth of talent.

"I'd love to see more opportunities going forward for women, perhaps at the UK Open. Or perhaps there is potential to do a dedicated women's world championship under the banner of the PDC as well. But I'm still liking the fact that we are still seeing development."

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

'Sherrock making right decision to step away'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Abigail Davies believes what Sherrock has done for the sport is unrivalled

Turner has also backed Sherrock's plans to take a break from darts in 2026 to focus on her health, primarily due to a long-standing kidney disease that has been affecting her energy levels and performance, calling her an "icon" of the women's game.

"She's played at the top level for such a long time and if she feels it is the right time just to step away, then absolutely. It's what's right for her at the time," said Turner.

"She's still playing at an exceptional standard. It's managing darts and life because darts can just take over."

Laura Turner was speaking to Raz Mirza. Sky Sports will once again be the home of the World Cup of Darts, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW