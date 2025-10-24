Luke Littler closes on world No 1 spot after emphatic opening win over Raymond van Barneveld at European Championship

Luke Littler stayed on course to become world No 1 after thumping legend Raymond van Barneveld 6-1 to progress to the last 16 at the European Championship.

The world champion is now just three wins away from being No 1 after a 99 average, three 180s and a high checkout of 115.

Littler enjoyed a brilliant burst, winning back-to-back legs in 11 and 10 darts respectively to lead 5-1, before sealing victory in under 13 minutes.

European Championship - Friday October 24 results Round One Niko Springer 3-6 Jermaine Wattimena Gary Anderson 3-6 Cameron Menzies James Wade 6-1 Mike De Decker Josh Rock 4-6 Ricardo Pietreczko Luke Humphries 6-0 Krzysztof Ratajski Luke Littler 6-1 Raymond van Barneveld Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Rob Cross Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-6 Danny Noppert

"It might have looked comfortable, but up there it wasn't," Littler said. "Me and Raymond both struggled in the first few legs, but I had to kick on and I got the job done."

Experienced James Wade - the 2018 champion - overcame a below-par Mike De Decker 6-1 to book his place in the next round against 'The Nuke' at the Westfalenhalle.

"I'm looking forward to tomorrow now," Littler added. "I've got a very good record against James, and it should be a good contest.



"I know the world No 1 spot is in sight, but I've just got to take it game by game and focus on James first."

There was also a statement win for Luke Humphries, who continued his record of never losing in the opening round of the European Championship after five years.

Humphries averaged just shy of 110 on his way to a whitewash victory over Krzysztof Ratajski, sealing it with a fabulous 161 checkout to advance.

"At the start of 2024, I was called the worst world No 1 ever, or the worst world champion... I think I've done it justice to be honest," said Humphries.

"If Luke [Littler] does take it, he'd be a worthy world No 1."

'Cool Hand' will now face Cameron Menzies - with the emotional Scot upsetting Gary Anderson 6-3 in an all-Scottish affair, pinning a magical Shanghai finish (120) to complete a big win on debut.

The Ayrshire thrower capitalised on a dismal display of finishing (27 per cent) from the Flying Scotsman with an impressive 60 per cent on the outer ring.

Top seed Nathan Aspinall reached last 16 for the second time in the last four years, seeing off Rob Cross in comfortable fashion 6-1.

"I'm coming into this tournament off the back of a fantastic win last weekend, and I'm enjoying my darts at the minute," Aspinall said. "It was a tough draw - playing Rob Cross when you're the No 1 seed is not ideal, but I handled it well and I think I put a good performance in.

"I've suffered a lot over the last three or four years, but when I've got a clear mind I'm a very tough opponent, and I think my darts are showing that."

He will now face Danny Noppert, who beat Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 in the final game of the night.

'The Freeze' averaged an impressive 104.88 and took out a fine 110 checkout on his way to victory.

Josh Rock's poor record at the European Championship continued against Ricardo Pietreczko.

The World Cup winner from Northern Ireland missed two darts to take the game to a decider, and it was the German No 2 who pinned D10 to win 6-4 to the delight of the Dortmund crowd.

'Rocky' has now won just one of his five matches, losing in the first round three years running.

Another home favourite, Niko Springer, went up against 2024 runner-up Jermaine Wattimena in the opening match of the night.

But Springer, marking his debut in the tournament, was sunk by Wattimena who continued his blistering run of form with a stunning 106.8 average, four 180s and 55 per cent on the doubles.

Highest Averages

109.98: Luke Humphries



109.20: Stephen Bunting



106.87: Jermaine Wattimena



105.76: Chris Dobey



104.88: Danny Noppert



What's happening on Saturday in Dortmund?

Four-time winner Michael van Gerwen headlines the afternoon session against 'Hollywood' Chris Dobey, while home favourite and German No 1 Martin Schindler takes on Ryan Joyce.

World Youth Champion Gian van Veen faces Ryan Searle and then two-time semi-finalist Daryl Gurney meets former champion Ross Smith.

Satuday afternoon fixtures from Dortmund’s Westfalenhalle Round Two Ryan Searle vs Gian van Veen Daryl Gurney vs Ross Smith Martin Schindler vs Ryan Joyce Chris Dobey vs Michael van Gerwen

Littler continues his bid with a tasty clash against 2018 European Champion Wade, while Humphries tackles Scottish debutant Menzies.

Top-ranked Aspinall goes up against recent European Tour finalist Noppert and home hero Pietreczko takes on Wattimena in the evening session as they look to book their spots in Finals Day.

Satuday evening fixtures from Dortmund’s Westfalenhalle Round Two Ricardo Pietreczko vs Jermaine Wattimena Nathan Aspinall vs Danny Noppert Luke Littler vs James Wade Luke Humphries vs Cameron Menzies

