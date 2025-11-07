Grand Slam of Darts 2025: Pundits' predictions as Luke Littler looks to retain and Beau Greaves looks to make her mark

Ahead of the Grand Slam of Darts 2025, we asked the Sky Sports Darts pundits who they think will be crowned champion and who will be the surprise package in Wolverhampton...

Wayne Mardle's predictions...

The winner: It has to be Luke Littler. The longer the format, the more difficult he is to beat. I think he will repeat last year's feat and lift the title.

The surprise package: I am going for Michael Smith.

People have forgotten very, very quickly how special this man is. I have every faith he'll get back to winning ways.

He's an absolute world beater when at it. I hope we see him fly.

John Part's predictions...

The winner: I'm going to go with Littler to repeat. He's on a mission to get these tournaments won and the last few rounds of the format suit him. His group is manageable for him, I believe, so I like his chances to repeat.

The surprise package: I'm going to go with Chris Dobey as an outsider if you can pick the number eight seed as an outsider.

I like how he's been performing in the last few lead-up events. He's a good, steady, strong player and he's in a group he can manage. I think he can make his way to the final if he can stay true to his game.

Glen Durrant's predictions...

The winner: I have to go for Gerwyn Price to win it and pick up another Grand Slam title.

The surprise package: Danny Noppert is the value choice. He is always so consistent.

Rod Studd's predictions...

The winner: Gerwyn Price. He has a superb course and distance record with three wins and definitely the 'Iceman' is showing signs of his very best form.

The surprise package: Jonny Clayton. He has been in one final and three other semi-finals so far in 2025 and to me, he seems to have a nice spot in the draw.

Emma Paton's predictions...

The winner: Luke Littler. Yes, I know this is boring but it's so hard to bet against Luke Littler - unless of course someone catches him early. I don't see that happening though and I think he'll put on a show in the group stage. He's hunting down that world No 1 spot and hunting down more majors. So for me, the year of the Nuke continues at the Slam!

The surprise package: Beau Greaves. Yes, she is in a group with Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and Niko Springer but she's arguably the form player. After two previous Grand Slam appearances where she's mixed it with the big dogs, she's even more equipped this time to do some damage. Players will fear her more than she fears them, so I'm backing Beau to have a run!

Stuart Pyke's predictions...

The winner: It really is difficult to see past Luke Littler defending his title. He will be hurting after failing at the European Championship.

And he is chasing that World No 1 spot which gives him added incentive!

But he could run into European Champion Gian van Veen who is flying high and looking to cement his place in the world's top 8 plus a spot in the 2026 Premier League.

The surprise package: It's great to see Michael Smith back on Sky Sports, albeit winning through the qualifiers.

He has endured a wretched time but, as we will know, form is only temporary!

It would be terrific for Smith to have a run in the top half of the draw and show his world-champion pedigree once again.

Polly James' predictions...

The winner: Luke Littler - I can't see past him right now, especially on the big stage and at this time of year and the fact he is out to defend his Grand Slam title!

The surprise package: The queen Beau Greaves! Not sure if it will be that surprising if she makes it out of the group as she is absolutely capable. But once she tastes a win and has that confidence behind her, she will be dangerous - no one will want to play her.

