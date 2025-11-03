Grand Slam of Darts 2025: Beau Greaves faces Michael van Gerwen on Saturday as groups revealed
Beau Greaves will take on Michael van Gerwen on the opening day of the Grand Slam of Darts 2025; Full group draw also revealed; you can watch the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts live on Sky Sports from Nov 8-16 at the WV Active Aldersley, Wolverhampton
Tuesday 4 November 2025 12:44, UK
Beau Greaves will take on former champion Michael van Gerwen on the opening day of the Grand Slam of Darts 2025 on Saturday November 8, live on Sky Sports.
Greaves is in a blockbuster Group G that also includes Gary Anderson and Niko Springer but her mouth-watering group-stage clash with the 'Green Machine' is the headline contest for the opening Saturday that sees a double session of action. Their match is the penultimate bout in the evening session.
Reigning champion Luke Littler is in Group E and will have to progress past Daryl Gurney, Connor Scutt and Karel Sedlacek if he wants to become only the fourth player ever to retain the crown. He will take on Sedlacek on the opening day.
The 2023 champion, first seed, and world No 1 Luke Humphries is in a stacked Group A that includes Nathan Aspinall, Alex Spellman, and 2022 champion Michael Smith after 'Bullyboy' sealed his spot through qualifying.
Smith will be looking to get off to a flying start when he takes on Aspinall on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Group D is also a standout as fifth seed James Wade, Gerwyn Price, Ricky Evans, and Stefan Bellmont will battle it out.
The second women's representative, Lisa Ashton, also has a task on her hands in Group F as she faces a trio of in-form players in Gian van Veen, Josh Rock, and Wessel Nijman. The first of her bouts is against Dutchman Van Veen as he looks to continue to go from strength to strength following his European Championship win which will close out the afternoon session.
Group B includes Chris Dobey, Damon Heta, Jurjen van der Velde, and 2024 finalist Martin Lukeman while Group C pits Stephen Bunting, Martin Schindler, Luke Woodhouse, and Alexis Toylo against one another.
Finally, Group H sees sixth seed Jonny Clayton up against Danny Noppert, Lukas Wenig, and Cam Crabtree.
2025 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts: Group-stage draw
Group A
(1) Luke Humphries
Nathan Aspinall
Michael Smith
Alex Spellman
Group B
(8) Chris Dobey
Damon Heta
Martin Lukeman
Jurjen van der Velde
Group C
(4) Stephen Bunting
Martin Schindler
Luke Woodhouse
Alexis Toylo
Group D
(5) James Wade
Gerwyn Price
Ricky Evans
Stefan Bellmont
Group E
(2) Luke Littler
Daryl Gurney
Connor Scutt
Karel Sedlacek
Group F
(7) Gian van Veen
Josh Rock
Wessel Nijman
Lisa Ashton
Group G
(3) Michael van Gerwen
Gary Anderson
Niko Springer
Beau Greaves
Group H
(6) Jonny Clayton
Danny Noppert
Lukas Wenig
Cam Crabtree
Schedule of play:
Saturday November 8
Afternoon Session
Group Stage x8 - Groups B-D-F-H First Games
Danny Noppert v Lukas Wenig (H)
Damon Heta v Martin Lukeman (B)
Chris Dobey v Jurjen van der Velde (B)
Gerwyn Price v Ricky Evans (D)
James Wade v Stefan Bellmont (D)
Jonny Clayton v Cam Crabtree (H)
Josh Rock v Wessel Nijman (F)
Gian van Veen v Lisa Ashton (F)
Evening Session
Group Stage x8 - Groups A-C-E-G First Games
Daryl Gurney v Connor Scutt (E)
Martin Schindler v Luke Woodhouse (C)
Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith (A)
Gary Anderson v Niko Springer (G)
Luke Humphries v Alex Spellman (A)
Luke Littler v Karel Sedlacek (E)
Michael van Gerwen v Beau Greaves (G)
Stephen Bunting v Alexis Toylo (C)
Sunday November 9
Afternoon Session
Group Stage x8 - Groups B-D-F-H Second Matches
Saturday's winning players in each group meet, and Saturday's losing players in each group meet.
Evening Session (1930 GMT)
Group Stage x8 - Groups A-C-E-G Second Matches
Saturday's winning players in each group meet, and Saturday's losing players in each group meet.
Monday November 10
Group Stage x8 - Groups A-D Final Matches
Tuesday November 11
Group Stage x8 - Groups E-H Final Matches
Wednesday November 12
4x Second Round
Thursday November 13
4x Second Round
Friday November 14
2x Quarter-Finals
Saturday November 15
2x Quarter-Finals
Sunday November 16
Afternoon Session
Semi-Finals
Evening Session
Final
What is the Grand Slam of Darts format?
The players are split into eight groups, with the top two from each group progressing.
In the group stage, players receive two points for a win in a best-of-nine-legs contest. The second round is best-of-19 legs, with the quarters, semi-finals and final best-of-31 legs.
From the second round onwards, the tournament will be played in a knockout format, using the following bracket:
- Winner Group A vs Runner-Up Group B
- Winner Group B vs Runner-Up Group A
- Winner Group C vs Runner-Up Group D
- Winner Group D vs Runner-Up Group C
- Winner Group E vs Runner-Up Group F
- Winner Group F vs Runner-Up Group E
- Winner Group G vs Runner-Up Group H
- Winner Group H vs Runner-Up Group G
How can you watch?
The Grand Slam of Darts is live every day on Sky Sports from November 8-16 as major season hots up.
Attention then turns to the 2026 PDC World Darts Championship, which begins on December 11, as the darts calendar continues to provide excitement throughout the year - and you can enjoy the very best here live on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports will once again be the home of the World Cup of Darts, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more!