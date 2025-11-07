Luke Littler: World No 2 admits to feeling 'nervous' and 'shaking' after being followed by photographers on motorway

Luke Littler has admitted he was 'shaking' and 'nervous' after being followed by photographers, just two days after passing his driving test.

The darts World Champion was driving to visit his girlfriend when he noticed the paparazzi tailing him on the motorway.

"I was getting followed on Wednesday," Littler revealed.

"I made the latest exit you could possibly make on a motorway. I came off so late, and so did he.

"I think I did about three U-turns, but he did the same.

"I was shaking and nervous, I had been driving for two days and getting followed on a motorway."

On Monday, Littler posted a picture to Instagram showing off his new BMW and driving certificate with the caption, 'Get innn, first time and 0 minors'.

However, the world No 2 has since revealed the post was to prevent the paparazzi profiting from the situation.

"That's why I posted the car so he couldn't sell his pictures," Litter shared.

"I know it's their job, but following me on the motorway, it's dead busy and I was nervous.

"So yeah that's why I posted the car so he couldn't do nothing about it."

Littler's focus will now turn to the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton which gets underway on Saturday afternoon live on Sky Sports.

The 18-year-old will be hoping to retain the title following last year's victory. Lifting the title would see him take the number one spot off Luke Humphries in the PDC Order of Merit.

