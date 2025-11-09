Beau Greaves: Former world champions Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson back 'brilliant' star despite Grand Slam of Darts exit

Beau Greaves took two former world champions to final-leg deciders at the Grand Slam of Darts, and recorded the highest average from a female player at a televised PDC event.

However despite impressing in Wolverhampton, she will still exit the tournament at the end of the group stage.

Greaves, 21, started with a narrow defeat to world No 3 Michael van Gerwen, fighting back from 4-2 down before squandering two match darts in a dramatic final leg.

She then put in another epic performance against Gary Anderson, averaging a historic 102.46. She is the first women to average over 100 on television and lose, with back-to-back defeats leaving her unable to progress to the last 16.

Van Gerwen was feeling the pressure against Greaves, while Anderson said he was relishing his opportunity to face her because he knew the difficult challenge awaiting him. Now, everyone is asking just how far she can go in the sport.

One thing the two former world champions agree on is that Greaves is certainly the best women's player there has ever been and now she has to adapt to tour life having achieved her PDC Tour card.

"If you look to her talent and what she's achieved so far, in my opinion there's never been a better women's darts player in life," Van Gerwen said after beating Greaves in Saturday's group opener. "So fair play to her, but now she also needs to push herself to the next barrier.

"She does it a few times a year, but now you have to do it regularly, weekly and that's going to be different as well."

'Brilliant' Greaves backed to flourish

Greaves has already dominated the Women's Series in 2025, picking up 86 consecutive wins and 13 titles in a row, while she finished second on the Winmau Development Tour this season to secure a PDC Tour Card for the next two years.

She will contest the World Youth Championship final against Gian van Veen later this month, having defeated world champion Luke Littler to reach November's final in Minehead, ahead of her returning to the World Darts Championship in December.

Anderson is tipping Greaves to cause some real trouble on the ProTour circuit in 2026, as she takes her next step up in her darting career, with the Scotsman backing her to show just what she can do at darts' top table.

"She is brilliant, isn't she? I have pulled out just about every stop that I've had in the bag to win that game," Anderson said after their match. "She's going to cause so much trouble next year on the circuit. She's fantastic.

"By far (she is the best female player). Until somebody else comes along, but yeah. I would say that. I know Fallon (Sherrock) is a great player, and Lisa, but Beau is a wee bit different.

"Well, she had a chance. I mean, Michael gave her a chance, didn't he? I think she was only 52 [points from victory in the last leg]. She's there, isn't she? She's there. I mean, that's 5-4, 5-4, she's lost. She could have quite easily won it 5-4 either way."

Greaves will face Niko Springer - who is assured of his last 16 place having defeated Van Gerwen and Anderson - in her final round-robin game on Tuesday, with coverage starting live from 7pm on Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports Main Event. Van Gerwen vs Anderson is the standout match, as they battle for the second qualification spot from Group G, while Luke Littler, Gian van Veen, and Josh Rock also feature.

Is Greaves a Premier League contender?

Former world champion Raymond van Barneveld tipped Greaves for a Premier League spot if she goes on a run in the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, live from December 11 on Sky Sports.

Greaves said ahead of the Grand Slam of Darts that she 'wouldn't say no' to a Premier League spot, although Van Gerwen believes - despite the 21-year-old's talent - that would be too soon.

"Yeah well Raymond talks a lot of c*** in his life before as well you know, I mean that would be too soon," Van Gerwen added.

"Of course she has the talent to do it but first let her adapt to the tour before she's going to get in the Premier League because the Premier League has killed some people before as well."

Greaves admits it would be unlikely, adding: "I can't imagine I would get into the Premier League unless I did have a crazy run [at the Worlds]. But, I mean, I wouldn't say no.

"People are going on about the Premier League and it being a bit flat and boring. But I always end up watching it every week, so it'd be amazing to play in it. I don't think I'd deserve it considering of all the other players that could get in, but it's nice that people say good things about me - I think it's dead sweet."

