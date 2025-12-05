Mitchell Lawrie, 15, continues historic Lakeside run into WDF World Championship semi-finals

Teenage sensation Mitchell Lawrie continued his historic run at the Lakeside on Friday night, dropping just three legs in a dominant 4-0 win over Francois Schweyen to book a semi-final place.

The pair traded ton-plus checkouts in a close first set before Lawrie sealed it with a 16-darter in the deciding leg.

It was much more plain sailing for Lawrie from there, taking the second and fourth sets 3-0 while sealing the third with a brilliant 124 finish.

The Scot, who only turned 15 last month, once again averaged north of 90, this time a 92.06, and will meet fellow teenager Jenson Walker in the last four.

Lawrie became the youngest player to ever win a match at the iconic venue, pipping Luke Littler's record he set at Lakeside in 2022 when he made it through to the last-32 aged 15.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player From celebratory kebabs to winning his first World Darts Championship title, we look at Luke Littler's top five moments at Ally Pally!

Elsewhere, Jimmy van Schie and Shane McGuirk played out a real Lakeside classic in the final game of the evening featuring three-ton plus finishes and 14 maximums.

2024 winner McGuirk started strongly, sweeping the first set 3-0 before van Schie levelled the scores with an excellent third set that features finishes of 76 and 127.

Set three went all the way, van Schie going 2-0 up with an 11-darter, van Schie battling back to 2-2 before van Schie sealed it going into the break with a 17-darter.

Sets four and five were both close but van Schie had the edge, winning three legs on the trot to win the fourth before holding throw three times to win the fifth set and finish with a 97.36 average.

'The Dutch Sequoia' will take on Sybren Gijbels tomorrow evening in the semi-finals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Abigail Davies and Chris Murphy discuss Litter's rise to world No 1 and who can challenge him at the World Championship

Who will win the Paddy Power World Darts Championship? Watch every match exclusively live from December 11 to January 3 on Sky Sports' dedicated darts channel (Sky channel 407 from December 10). Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.