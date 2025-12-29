Michael van Gerwen vs Gary Anderson: MVG says 'room for fireworks' in eagerly anticipated fourth-round clash at World Darts Championship

Michael van Gerwen says there is "room for fireworks" when he faces Gary Anderson in the most exciting match of the World Darts Championship yet in the fourth round on Tuesday night.

Van Gerwen and Anderson are the two most successful players in terms of wins since the World Championship moved to Alexandra Palace in 2008.

The duo have won five world titles together (two for Anderson and three for Van Gerwen) but will face each other in darts' biggest tournament for the first time since 2018.

It should be a close game, on paper, given Anderson's performances in his recent victories against Connor Scutt and Jermaine Wattimena, and Van Gerwen offering glimpses of vintage MVG.

"I expect a lot from that game because Gary's playing some fantastic darts," said Van Gerwen, who has only failed to reach the quarter-finals once in the last nine years.

"Everyone says 'the old Gary's back'. He's averaging 102, 103 and I'm averaging about 99, 100 and I'm just doing OK, so that's a good sign for me.

"I'm really looking forward to playing against him because when you play Gary, there's always room for fireworks. We always play good against each other, most of the time, at least and I look forward to it."

Van Gerwen leads the head-to-head 50-22 in competitive matches played against Anderson, winning their most recent meeting during the group stage of the Grand Slam.

The 36-year-old says he will "need to step up a bit" to beat Anderson, who he described as a "phenomenal player".

"The first time I played Gary Anderson was over 20 years ago. We know exactly what we have to do to each other to beat each other," said Van Gerwen.

"We had so many great battles, and I hope you have another great battle in two days time. If I can't enjoy games like this anymore, that's the day I will retire!"

Anderson: Van Gerwen knows what he's going to get

Anderson and Luke Littler are the only players to average over 100 twice at this year's World Championship.

Despite struggling in TV events over the last four years, the two-time world champion remains convinced he can still compete at the highest level.

"Michael knows what he's going to get with me. It's just which one turns up," he said.

"People will have the conversation that MVG, Peter Wright are not that good. They can still play darts. MVG was in the final of the World Championship last year."

Asked when he will believe a third world title is possible, Anderson added: "I don't care. Let the youngsters do it! I'm just here to cause a headache.

"I like playing them. It was donkeys ago when all I wanted to play was Phil Taylor, Ronnie Baxter, Kevin Painter - players like that. Now I play Luke Littler.

"I'm at a time now where, if I won great, if I lose I get to go home, so it's a win-win situation no matter what."

Mardle: I have no idea how Van Gerwen vs Anderson will go

Sky Sports Darts' Wayne Mardle:

"I dread to think how good it could be. I don't want to play it up to say 'it will be amazing'.

"I hope they can just flow rather than thinking about the days they met in finals, rather than last 16s.

"Times have changed. Michael van Gerwen is world No 3, hasn't won it since 2019 and Anderson hasn't won since 2016.

"The way Anderson played [against Wattimena], for him to withstand that, he had the ultimate workout. It wouldn't surprise me whatever the result is in that game against Michael. He will be asked questions by Gary and I have no idea how that will go. I'm so looking forward to it."

