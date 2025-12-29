World Darts Championship: Luke Littler beats Rob Cross and overcomes crowd jeers to book quarter-final spot at Alexandra Palace

World No 1 Luke Littler is through to the quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship after battling to a 4-2 victory over former world champion Rob Cross at the Alexandra Palace.

Littler delivered another impressive performance as he looks to become the first player since Gary Anderson to win back-to-back world titles, firing a 106.58 average and an incredible 17 maximums to reach the last eight for the third consecutive year.

The Nuke recovered from losing his first set of the tournament to win the next two and open a 3-1 advantage, only for Cross to fight back by winning the next set with a stunning 126 finish on the bullseye.

Cross missed a dart that would have taken an absorbing contest to a final-set decider, as Littler closed out victory - having received boos from the crowd - to set up a quarter-final against either Luke Woodhouse or Krzysztof Ratajski.

"Can I just say one thing - you guys pay for tickets and you pay for my prize money so thank you for my money, thank you for booing me!" Littler said on stage after his victory. "I'm not bothered! Really, I'm not bothered!"

"It was hostile, no one wanted me to win. Yet again, I've proved them wrong. It [title defence] is not in reach just yet, you have got to get to the final. I'll enjoy two days off and I'll be back on New Year's Day."

Ryan Searle also cruised into the quarter-finals with a straight-sets win over James Hurrell, while the other match of the evening - and the last of the third round - saw Josh Rock battle back from a set down to beat Callan Rydz 4-1.

Monday's evening session results Josh Rock 4-1 Callan Rydz (R3), James Hurrell 0-4 Ryan Searle (R4), Luke Littler 4-2 Rob Cross (R4)

Littler holds firm to book quarter-final spot

Littler had won his first three matches of his year's tournament in straight sets and threatened to do the same when he broke Cross early on his way to winning the opener, where 'Voltage' failed to capitalise on the defending champion missing six darts at double.

Cross fired a 109 finish to break throw on his way to winning the second, levelling the match, but could do very little as Littler breezed through the third set in straight legs and with a 125 average.

Littler closed out the third with a 128 checkout and capitalised on mistakes from Cross to win the fourth, only for the 2018 champion to win the fifth set with his biggest finish of the match and then break the world No 1 to move 2-1 up in the sixth set.

Cross was unable to take out an 82 finish that could have levelled the contest, as Littler produced a 10-dart hold on tops before signing off victory - where he broke this year's record for most 180s in a match - with a 68 finish.

Image: The numbers behind Luke Littler's 4-2 win over Rob Cross

"I just had to hold, then Rob [Cross] broke me and I had to break him back," Littler added. "I just saw the stats then - I wasn't thinking of anything - I just wanted to win the game."

Searle races past Hurrell into last eight

'Heavy Metal' Searle continued his record of not dropping a set in this year's World Darts Championship as he booked a maiden quarter-final appearance by beating Hurrell in another dominant display.

Hurrell missed a set dart on tops as Searle pinched the opener in a final-leg decider, before Searle fired a 109 checkout on his way to wrapping up the second set in straight legs.

Searle dropped just two more legs on his way to winning the remaining two sets, meaning he will head into his quarter-final against Jonny Clayton or Andreas Harrysson have dropped only 11 legs during his first four matches.

"Honestly, I thought that was rubbish!" Searle told Sky Sports. "To have a 100 (average) is massive. I don't really know what happened then. Just threw a few darts and managed to win. We'll take it and have a couple of days off now."

Rock fires past emotional Rydz

Rock paid tribute to Rydz's grandfather, who passed away in the days leading up to their match, after defeating the Englishman to reach the fourth round for the first time since 2023.

Rydz was visibly emotional and looked up to the sky on multiple occasions during an entertaining contest, where he won the opening set before both players went seven darts into a perfect leg during the second.

Rock produced an 11-dart break and responded to Rydz winning the next in 10 darts to claim a final-leg decider, levelling the contest, then won each of the next three sets to set up a last-16 meeting with Justin Hood.

"I was a man on a mission but it - I want to say sorry to Callan and his family for the loss of his grandad," Rock told Sky Sports. "I am up here to do a job and I did my job but I want to send my condolences to the Rydz family.

"I think I had to go a set down to pick up. I am not here to make the numbers up, I am here to win the title. If I keep playing the way I know I can, I can win the title."

The afternoon session saw Nathan Aspinall crash out with a final-set loss to Kevin Doets and Charlie Manby beat Ricky Evans 4-2 reach the fourth round, with Justin Hood also through after a 4-1 win over Ryan Meikle.

What's next?

The remaining six fourth-round ties take place on Tuesday, with world No 2 Luke Humphries headlining the evening session against Kevin Doets after Michael van Gerwen takes on Gary Anderson in an eagerly-anticipated contest.

The other match of the evening sees Charlie Manby play Gian van Veen, while the afternoon session has Luke Woodhouse up against Krzysztof Ratajski, Jonny Clayton taking on Andreas Harrysson and Justin Hood going up against Josh Rock.

