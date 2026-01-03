World Darts Championship: Gian van Veen opens up on past dartitis struggles ahead of Luke Littler final showdown at Alexandra Palace

Gian van Veen admitted he is "pinching himself" at the prospect of facing Luke Littler in the World Darts Championship final, just years after dartitis left him questioning his future in the sport.

The world youth champion came through an Alexandra Palace classic to defeat Gary Anderson 6-3 and secure a place in the final against Littler, who is aiming to become just the fourth player in history to successfully defend the world title.

Van Veen's impressive runs follows a maiden TV-ranked title at the European Championship in October, lifting him to a career-high world No 3 and above compatriot Michael van Gerwen, with the 23-year-old now looking to become just the third Dutchman to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Van Veen will face Littler in the final after beating Anderson in an Ally Pally thriller!

He has previously struggled with dartitis, a condition that affects the release of the dart, with Van Veen - who is also colour blind - proud to have overcome his past issues to reach the biggest match of his career to date.

"Three or four years ago, I was in Barnsley, struggling with darts and crying at the table," Van Veen told Sky Sports after his victory over Anderson. "Now look at me four years later - it's all been worth it!

"All the people that work so hard for me - even my parents when I was 12, 13 years old, they were driving me to all my tournaments everywhere in the Netherlands and here we are, unbelievable.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anderson and Van Veen both hit the Big Fish in a crazy set of darts at Ally Pally!

"I struggled with dartitis for many years. I had it about four years ago just before I got my tour card. Even back then when I wasn't struggling, I never thought this would happen.

"To be in a World Championship final, is not even a dream come true because I wasn't able to dream about this, but now it's happened. I'm so happy."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Van Veen lost to Littler in the World Youth Championship final in 2023 ahead of winning the event each of the following two years, although he beat 'The Nuke' in three of their five meetings during 2025.

"I'm still pinching myself and still going further into the tournament, so I won't stop pinching myself," Van Veen added in his press conference. "I'm playing so well this tournament.

"I think my lowest average was about 97, 98, so I'm feeling really good on that stage, especially in these kind of formats as well. Today was a very, very long game, but still averaged 103, and the checkout percentage is really good as well.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It gives me massive confidence, of course. Luke Littler is awaiting and everyone knows what he's capable of, so I need to bring out my A game. Otherwise, it's going to be a very, very difficult game."

On the challenge he expects against Littler, who joins Phil Taylor as the only players through to the final in each of their first three PDC World Championship appearances, Van Veen added: "Very tough, because he's going to put you under pressure from set one.

"So hopefully I'm going to take my chances, keep up with him scoring-wise, because he's probably the better scorer than I am. I just need to keep up, take my chances and then I've got a chance."

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Why Van Veen is a 'world-class operator'

Sky Sports Darts' Wayne Mardle:

"In the last year, Van Veen has gone bingo. Him and Wessel Nijman were neck and neck but winning that European Championship like he did, Nijman must think if I can do something similar, I can go bang.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Mardle previews the World Darts Championship final between Littler and Van Veen

"Van Veen has shown he can do it under pressure and that's what makes a world-class operator. He has got to do it all again [against Littler]. It was captivating, it was everything you want from professional sport from start to finish. Some of the standard within it was just absolutely ridiculous.

"Whoever loses [Van Veen or Littler], it doesn't change whether it's the best spell in their life or not. It's just a case of cracking on and doing it again.

"We said Littler and (Luke) Humphries would participate in all these finals for years to come. We didn't see this happening. But since October, when Van Veen won the European Championship, he's the one to challenge Luke Littler.

"It's an exciting time for darts."

Who will win the World Darts Championship? Watch the final live on Saturday from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Darts. Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.