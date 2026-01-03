John McDonald and George Noble: Iconic darts duo inducted into PDC Hall of Fame ahead of hanging up microphones

Master of Ceremonies John McDonald and referee George Noble have been unveiled as the latest inductees into the PDC Hall of Fame ahead of both retiring follow the World Darts Championship.

The duo announced back in October they were hanging up their microphones following the World Darts Championship after decades of service.

McDonald has worked full-time on PDC tournaments since succeeding Phil Jones in 2007. A former member of the Parachute Regiment and a news photographer, he began his career as a sports MC in boxing and has also covered snooker and pool during the last three decades.

Noble has spent almost two decades officiating on the PDC circuit, having previously spearheaded the BDO's refereeing roster.

The 57-year-old has presided over seven nine-darters on the Alexandra Palace stage, and he had the honour of calling the first perfect leg in PDC World Championship history - achieved by Raymond van Barneveld in 2008/09.

Image: McDonald has worked full-time on PDC tournaments since 2007, while Noble has spent almost two decades officiating on the PDC circuit

PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter said: "John and George have played an instrumental role in the PDC's growth over the last 20 years.

"John's enthusiasm, passion and his ability to create an atmosphere through his delivery has been one of the main reasons why darts has become so loved.

"Someone has to set the scene, and I think John's voice has done that so well for us.

"When George came across to the PDC, there were quite a few players coming over from the BDO on a regular basis, and it was Tommy Cox, our Tournament Director, who persuaded him to join the PDC.

"At the time, it was that big it felt like signing a player. George really added to our roster of referees, and he's been a brilliant signing for us.

"We are incredibly grateful to John and George for their contributions, not just to the PDC but to darts in general, and their induction into the Hall of Fame recognises their enormous impact on the sport."

The pair join the likes of PDC President Barry Hearn OBE, PDC founders Dick Allix and Tommy Cox, iconic referee Russ Bray and former stars Phil Taylor, Eric Bristow MBE, John Lowe MBE, Dennis Priestley, Rod Harrington and John Part in the PDC Hall of Fame.

Former PDC Master of Ceremonies Jones and referees Freddie Williams and Bruce Spendley were also inducted into the PDC Hall of Fame following their stellar careers.

