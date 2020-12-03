PDC World Darts Championship 2020-21: Wayne Mardle on the draw, fans' return and the big three

After a mouthwatering draw for the PDC World Darts Championship, Wayne Mardle takes an early look ahead to the tournament with the strength in depth throwing up a host of tough-to-call first-round matches and some banana skins for the big names.

PDC World Championship - Roll of Honour 14 Phil Taylor 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2013 3 Michael van Gerwen 2014, 2017, 2019 2 Gary Anderson 2015, 2016 Adrian Lewis 2011, 2012 John Part 2003, 2008 1 Rob Cross 2018 Dennis Priestley 1994 Raymond van Barneveld 2007 Peter Wright 2020

Welcome back to the fans

It's great news, it's the ingredient that makes darts darts. The players will love it and the lucky fans who will get to be there will love it.

It's that element that I think the game needs, and especially this event - it's the Worlds; it's the most important event that any player can ever play in.

Peter Wright is seeded second and will kick of his World Championship defence in the second round

You have 20 debutants and at the other end of the scale you have Steve Beaton making his 30th World Championship appearance, superseding Phil Taylor. This is what it's all about The Sid Waddell Trophy. It's majestic that it is the Sid Waddell Trophy.

This is the World Championship, it's what you're judged on and that's not downgrading any other event because they're all special in their own right. Michael van Gerwen isn't judged on winning 80 majors, he's judged on winning three world titles.

Steve Beaton's won the one, like we just said, he's back for his 30th. Phil Taylor is called a 16-time world champion, he's not called a 7,000-time tournament winner......you know what I mean!

I'm looking forward to seeing a few outside of the big three; Luke Humphries is showing some promise again and Joe Cullen is a lively runner. One of my boys, Devon Peterson of course…

What a draw!

Having said all that, we have to talk about strength in depth in previous years. There have been floaters to avoid, names to avoid in the early rounds to look out for but this year - even in the first round - it's names playing names.

Adrian Lewis has been handed a nightmare draw

Damon Heta vs Danny Baggish, the winner to play Adrian Lewis… Adrian will be thinking to himself I hate that Mardle! It's probably the worst draw he could have because Heta will be thinking playing Adrian now is not that bad, it could have been worst.

It's the opposite for Adrian, he is playing well but he can't win games at the moment.

Two-time BDO winner Scott Waites takes on Matt Campbell, that one really sticks out for me. As it came out I was thinking I must remember that one because the winner faces Nathan Aspinall, a semi-finalist the last two years, but then another draw happened and another.

"Andy Boulton is playing Deta Hedman and Deta….what a story. After all these years she gets her chance to really shine and be a leading light and do something in a World Championship - how she hasn't won a women's world title, not even she will know." Wayne Mardle on Deta Hedman's World Championship debut

Jamie Lewis has qualified, I am so happy for him and he has Luke Woodhouse who is starting to play really well - Gerwyn Price.

I'll tell you another one, Luke Humphries against Paul Lim with Dimitri Van den Bergh for the winner, that is a horrible draw for all three, just at the time when Luke is starting to play well again.

But what do you expect from the Worlds, the Worlds is going to be fun!

No time for tiredness at the Worlds

I do believe it's open with a lot of big names there for the taking, I don't believe that there will be an unexpected winner.

0:52 The World Darts Championship gets underway on December 15th, live on Sky Sports. The World Darts Championship gets underway on December 15th, live on Sky Sports.

If you look down the roll of honour from Dennis Priestley to Rob Cross to Michael van Gerwen, none of them were outsiders. Will there be the ultimate upset? I'm not sure.

They're getting a rest now. It's harder for those who live far away, they're getting two days less. All of the players will be recharged and rejuvenated. I've personally turned up at World Championships feeling beaten before, but you get to a point where you think this is the worlds.

Gerwyn Price won the World Cup with Jonny Clayton but has admitted feeling the effects of a gruelling schedule

You've never tired at the Worlds, you're tired after but you're never tired there.

The adrenaline that you get from being there and that players will get from crowds being there, it's that adrenaline that they need and particularly the likes of Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen and Nathan Aspinall to name but a few need, it will help them and push them through.

