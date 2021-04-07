Premier League Darts 2021: Wayne Mardle and Mark Webster go head-to-head in our prediction challenge

1:03 Mark Webster reviews the talking points from Night 2 of the Premier League in Milton Keynes. Mark Webster reviews the talking points from Night 2 of the Premier League in Milton Keynes.

For this year's Premier League Darts predictions, we have pitched Wayne Mardle against Mark Webster - and the news is not good for Webby so far!

It was another good night for Mardle on the prediction front, hauling in six points to extend his lead over Webster - although the Welshman finally got on the board with a five-point showing.

It could have been very different. Webby had Nathan Aspinall and Dimitri Van den Bergh's meeting down for a draw and at 6-5 to the Belgian. Webster was within touching distance of a second successive three-point haul on Tuesday night.

However, Van den Bergh's ice-cool bullseye finish secured a 7-5 win for The Dreammaker - and with it a perfect prediction from Mardle who called 7-5 for the Matchplay champion to leave Webster with a zero return.

The best of the action from Night 2 of the 2021 Premier League at the Marshall Arena.

Premier League Darts predictions: Mardle vs Webster Wayne Mardle Mark Webster Night One 7 0 Night Two 6 5 Total 13 13

Night Three predictions

No matter! The Premier League format this year means there is a chance to play yourself back into form and Night Three is upon us before we know it. Webster is in the mood to make inroads into that eight point lead that Mardle has forged over the first couple of nights of action.

Premier League predictions: Mardle vs Webster Wayne Mardle Mark Webster 13 Pts after Night Two 5 5-7 Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen 4-7 3-7 Glen Durrant vs Dimitri Van den Bergh 4-7 4-7 Peter Wright vs Gary Anderson 5-7 6-6 Nathan Aspinall vs James Wade 4-7 6-6 Jose De Sousa vs Jonny Clayton 5-7

With a comfortable advantage, Mardle was first to lodge his predictions for Wednesday's action and Hawaii 501 has gone for Michael van Gerwen, Dimitri Van den Bergh and Gary Anderson to continue their own fine starts to the league.

After four draws on opening night, there were none on Tuesday but Mardle thinks they'll be two more as he can't split Nathan Aspinall and James Wade and competition debutants Jose De Sousa and Jonny Clayton.

With Webster chasing, the challenge for the former BDO world champion is differentials to make up ground, or back the most likely outcomes and while he has mirrored Mardle's predictions for winners in the opening three games.

The Welshman is backing Wade and Clayton to pick up victories - and that's where he is hoping to make up the gap.

