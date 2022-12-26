World Darts Championship: Josh Rock expecting sparks to fly against Nathan Aspinall at Alexandra Palace

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Laura Turner says Josh Rock will have to raise his game against Nathan Aspinall in a mouth-watering clash Laura Turner says Josh Rock will have to raise his game against Nathan Aspinall in a mouth-watering clash

Rising star Josh Rock expects sparks to fly when he takes on Nathan Aspinall in the third round of the World Darts Championship on Tuesday afternoon.

The Northern Irishman has been touted as a potential contender for the title on his Alexandra Palace bow, after marking his World Championship debut with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Jose Justicia before following it up with a rapid win in less than 25 minutes against Callan Rydz.

'Rocky' is now rated as joint-fourth favourite to lift the title but he faces two-time semi-finalist Aspinall next and he expects the standard to raise the roof.

Tuesday, December 27 - Fixtures (1230 GMT) Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Krzysztof Ratajski (R3) Nathan Aspinall vs Josh Rock (R3) Jonny Clayton/Danny van Trijp vs Brendan Dolan (R3)

"I know there will be lots of fireworks because Aspinall will be ready for that game and I will be ready for that game," said Rock, who marked his TV debut with a deciding leg win against 'The Asp' at the European Championship in October.

"There will be a lot of good darts. Then I know I'm hitting them at the right time I like to show emotion. I'll be looking forward to that game with Nathan because obviously it's a bigger game than the European Championship and it will be a great game regardless.

"It will be electric from the off against Nathan. He's been a two-time semi-finalist in this competition two years in a row so I know what he can do. I need to play my own game and forget about what I'm there for.

"I'd say it's going to be a very tight game. He's going to look for revenge for the European Championship and I'm going to do my best to make sure it doesn't happen."

Sky Sports' Laura Turner believes Rock will have to raise his game if he is to cause a shock because Stockport thrower Aspinall will be ready for the wonderkid from Broughshane in County Antrim.

"It will be an interesting game against Aspinall. It's an interesting tie because we're talking about Josh Rock and we haven't spoken as much about Nathan Aspinall," she said.

"For Aspinall, considering the start of the season he has got better and better as the season has gone on. He's a real title contender himself but I love watching him play. He's such a fighter.

"You might think he's down and out but he just finds a way to plough through."

Tuesday, December 27 - Fixtures (1900 GMT) Jim Williams vs Gabriel Clemens (R3) Gerwyn Price vs Raymond van Barneveld (R3) Peter Wright vs Kim Huybrechts (R3)

Turner added: "Josh Rock will have to find his A-game and if he brings it, Aspinall could be in trouble.

"Rock knows he could go all the way but he knows he has to be better."

