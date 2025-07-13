Baltic Sea Darts Open 2025: Rob Cross dumped out, Luke Humphries survives scare

Andy Baetens dumped reigning champion Rob Cross out of the Baltic Sea Darts Open on Saturday, as Luke Humphries survived a huge scare in Kiel.

Day Two of the year's ninth European Tour event saw 16 second round matches take place on a marathon day of action at the Wunderino Arena, with Cross one of several big names to exit.

Belgian star Baetens accounted for Dutch veteran Raymond van Barneveld in Friday's first round, and he claimed another major scalp in Cross, who landed a spectacular 170 checkout in leg five.

However, Baetens was unfazed, reeling off three consecutive legs to wrap up a convincing 6-2 victory and advance to the last 16 of a European Tour event for just the second time.

Image: Luke Humphries survived match dart to progress (Credit: PDC Europe)

There will be a new Baltic Sea Darts Open champion crowned on Sunday evening, after 2023 champion Dave Chisnall suffered a 6-3 defeat at the hands of an in-form Daryl Gurney.

Stephen Bunting was another high-profile casualty in Kiel, with home favourite Niko Springer averaging 101 to record back-to-back European Tour victories over the second seed.

Humphries - runner-up to Cross in 2024 - almost suffered an early exit of his own, surviving a match dart in the deciding-leg of his clash against Grand Slam of Darts semi-finalist Mickey Mansell.

The world number one will now take on Ryan Searle for a place in the quarter-finals tomorrow, after the Somerset star averaged over a ton to win a quick-fire affair against Cameron Menzies.

Dutch number two Danny Noppert also averaged north of 100 in defeating World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker, crashing in seven 180s on his way to a 6-3 success.

Noppert will play Nathan Aspinall for a quarter-final berth, after the Stockport star began his bid for a third European Tour title of 2025 with a 6-4 win against Ricardo Pietreczko - who won three straight legs from 4-1 down to threaten a superb comeback.

Image: Home favourite Niko Springer averaged 101 to record win over Stephen Bunting (Credit: PDC Europe)

German number one Martin Schindler - aided by four maximums - ran out a comfortable victor against Jermaine Wattimena, and his reward will be an all-German showdown against Springer.

Northern Ireland's World Cup winner Josh Rock delivered another eye-catching performance to sweep aside Justin Hood 6-1, and he will renew his rivalry with Welsh number one Jonny Clayton in round three.

Clayton defied spirited resistance from World Youth Champion Gian van Veen to triumph in a high-quality contest, before his compatriot Gerwyn Price averaged 101.73 in a 6-1 drubbing of William O'Connor.

Gary Anderson also impressed in Kiel, pinning six of his nine attempts at double to begin his bid for a second European Tour title of the season with a 6-3 victory over Poland's number one Krzysztof Ratajski.

Former European Champion Ross Smith kicked off his campaign with a whitewash win over Kim Huybrechts, and he will now take on fifth seed Chris Dobey, who put in an accomplished all-round display to topple Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3.

Elsewhere, James Wade produced a ruthless display to dispatch Luke Woodhouse 6-1, while Wessel Nijman ran out a 6-3 winner against Australian number one Damon Heta earlier in the afternoon.

The Baltic Sea Darts Open continues with the third round on Sunday afternoon, before the tournament concludes with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a bumper evening session.

