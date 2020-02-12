Premier League Darts: Wayne Mardle's predictions for Night Two in Nottingham

Premier League Darts is back on our screens this Thursday night, live on Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event. The headline clash sees Fallon Sherrock take on Glen Durrant. Wayne Mardle looks into his crystal ball...

Global sensation Sherrock follows up her history-making run at the world championship by making her Premier League debut as a Challenger when she takes on three-time BDO champion Glen Durrant.

Scotland's World Cup winners Gary Anderson and Peter Wright go head-to-head, while world No 1 Michael van Gerwen goes up against Daryl Gurney. Rob Cross opens the night against Nathan Aspinall with Gerwyn Price facing Michael Smith.

How did Mardle fare in Aberdeen? Mardle's Verdict Actual Result Smith to win 7-4 or 7-5 Michael Smith vs Glen Durrant 3-7 Anderson to win 7-4 or 7-5 Gary Anderson vs Daryl Gurney 7-5 Van Gerwen to win 7-5 Michael van Gerwen vs Peter Wright 7-5 Aspinall to win 7-5 Nathan Aspinall vs John Henderson 7-3 Price to win 7-3 Gerwyn Price vs Rob Cross 6-6

Rob Cross vs Nathan Aspinall

Aspinall was fantastic on Sunday, winning a Players Championship title and hitting a nine-darter along the way. I think that this has got close game written all over it.

I still can't work Rob Cross out. I thought he looked terrible last week (against Gerwyn Price) and he was knocking on the door with a ton average. If you just watch him, it's hard to work out how he's getting the darts where he is because he's pushing and pulling all over the place. Testament to him for finding a way.

He is progressive and I think he can do special things in the game. Mardle on Aspinall

Aspinall on his debut (against John Henderson) did not play well at all. He was lucky he was playing somebody who was struggling worse than him. He is progressive and I think he can do special things in the game.

Wayne's score prediction: Draw 6-6

Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith

I'm not quite sure what was happening with Price last week. He was looking the likely winner (against Rob Cross) but then, in the end, he dug deep for a draw. Price feeds off the atmosphere which had gone by the time he took to the stage in Aberdeen so maybe the atmosphere in Nottingham will do him a favour.

I'm really concerned with Smith's doubling. I think his doubling will improve this year and it has to. It was dismal against Glen Durrant last week.

I'm going to go with Price just because I just think he's just a little bit more reliable at the moment.

Wayne's score prediction: Price to win 7-5

Gary Anderson vs Peter Wright

I've had real fun looking at their head to heads - it's absolutely ludicrous. They go on huge runs against each other. At one point Gary won 10 out of 11 and then the next 10 he only won one. In the last 15 meetings now Gary has only lost one out of 10 and now he's lost five on the bounce. It makes no sense whatsoever.

Wright is probably the most reliable player on the planet right now. Mardle on Peter Wright

Wright is probably the most reliable player on the planet right now and to actually predict he is going to lose against anybody barring MVG, I'm not sure he does.

I thought Gary looked itchy last week and he had a few wayward darts shall we say, but he overcame them with three stunning legs to finish. I just don't think Wright will give him the chances that Daryl Gurney did. Peter is 'Mr Consistency' at the moment.

Wayne's score prediction: Wright to win 7-5

Glen Durrant vs Fallon Sherrock

The most probable outcome is that Fallon wins probably two or three legs max. Durrant is a bona fide world-class player, and yes, Fallon is as well, but she's going to have to play some of the best darts she's ever played in her life and there is pressure on her. There really is pressure on her. She's done brilliantly to qualify for the UK Open. She hasn't played many competitive games so she is going to have to step up a gear.

I got it wrong at the worlds. I didn't think she would cope with the expectation against Ted Evetts and I didn't think she would cope with even more expectation against Mensur Suljovic, but she is doing it time and time again.

I hope she can do justice to the women's game again. With Fallon Sherrock, Lisa Ashton, Mikuru Suzuki and teenager Beau Greaves, I think we're looking at a special time in women's darts. Mardle on women's darts

I've been doing exhibitions with her in Holland and Germany and she has acquitted herself really well. I think she will play decently, but decent doesn't beat Duzza. You've got to be special. If she can stay with him then she has got to rely on him missing doubles.

Duzza is a way better player, therefore I think he wins.

Wayne's score prediction: Durrant to win 7-3

Daryl Gurney vs Michael van Gerwen

Van Gerwen was brilliant last week and got let off against Peter Wright it has to be said while Gurney didn't get let off at all. Gary Anderson punished him.

At the weekend, Van Gerwen didn't reach the latter stages of either Players Championship events and I don't think he is at his best. I just think last week put a few minds to rest. He's got nothing to worry about because normal service will be resumed. He will average over a ton and win.

I see Michael getting his man and spoiling the spoilers night. Mardle on Van Gerwen vs Gurney

I see Durrant and Gurney being spoilers. I don't see them making the Play-Offs. I just see them nicking points off other players that might be there or thereabouts at the end of the day. If Gurney was to win, it wouldn't be a shock because he did the double over Michael in the Premier League last year. But I see Michael getting his man and spoiling the spoilers night.

Wayne's score prediction: Van Gerwen to win 7-5

