Premier League Darts 2021: Wayne Mardle and Mark Webster go head to head in our prediction challenge

Wayne Mardle is going up against Mark Webster in this season's Premier League Darts predictions

Wayne Mardle takes just a single point advantage into the second half of the Premier League Darts predictions - and the pair cast their verdict on who will lift the trophy.

It's been nip and tuck between the Sky Sports experts throughout the Premier League campaign so far and they return to Milton Keynes with the second phase of the tournament set to decide the champion.

While top and bottom are separated by five points in the main competition, our competition is even closer as Mardle holds just a 48-47 advantage with little changing after a low-key return on Wednesday when both men picked up a solitary point for Jose De Sousa's win over Gary Anderson.

Premier League Darts predictions: Mardle vs Webster Wayne Mardle Mark Webster Night One 7 0 Night Two 6 5 Night Three 2 3 Night Four 1 4 Night Five 4 6 Night Six 9 5 Night Seven 7 12 Night Eight 5 4 Night Nine 5 5 To be relegated Durrant, Wade (1) Durrant, Cross (2) Night 10 1 1 Total 48 47

Night 11 predictions

There's plenty of room for change on Thursday night with different outcomes for two of the four matches, and the other two seeing both men offer identical predictions for the first and last matches of the evening.

Both men fancy Dimitri Van den Bergh to get the better of league leader Nathan Aspinall, and both think MvG continues his resurgence with a win over Jonny Clayton.

It's the other games where Webster could take the lead for the first time, the Welshman thinks James Wade and Jose De Sousa will draw, while Mardle has the Portuguese thrower for a win. And Webby has Gary Anderson beating Peter Wright, while Mardle has Snakebite picking up the win.

We've also got our guys to make their predictions for how the top four will look at the end of the league phase.

Premier League predictions: Mardle vs Webster Wayne Mardle Mark Webster 5-8 Aspinall vs Van den Bergh 5-8 5-8 Wade vs De Sousa 7-7 5-8 Anderson vs Wright 8-5 8-6 Van Gerwen vs Clayton 8-6

We will award one point for each correct selection that makes the top four, and if they get their league position correct there will be an extra point too. Three bonus points will be awarded for each correct selection of the champion and runner-up.

Premier League Darts 2021: Who wins? Wayne Mardle Mark Webster Van den Bergh (1) Van den Bergh De Sousa (2) Wade Aspinall (3) Aspinall Clayton (4) Clayton Van den Bergh Winner Wade Runner-Up Van den Bergh

The pair agree on three of the top four - Dimitri Van den Bergh, Nathan Aspinall and Jonny Clayton - while their third selection differs. Mardle has picked Jose de Sousa, who he believes will lose to Van den Bergh in the final, while Webby has James Wade making the top four and claiming the title with victory over Dimitri in the final.

