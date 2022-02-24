Wayne Mardle: Joe Cullen and Luke Humphries have proven that stamina matters if you want to be part of the darting elite

Joe Cullen and Luke Humphries are the future of darts - proving you have to be mentally and physically prepared to compete at the highest level

"You don't have to be fit to win darts events, but you have to be darts match-fit," Wayne Mardle believes it's important for players to be mentally and physically prepared.

Cullen and Humphries have pointed the way for the young crop of darting talent to follow in their footsteps by looking good on the oche and feeling fit and healthy - both physically and mentally.

Former World Youth champion Humphries impressed to secure his maiden senior ranking title in Players Championship 1 final, while Cullen made it back-to-back ProTour titles at Players Championships 3 and 4, adding to his maiden televised title at the Masters in January.

Phil Taylor was dumped out of the World Seniors Darts Championship by long-time rival, Kevin Painter, falling to a surprise 3-0 defeat in the quarter-finals

"Luke Humphries has lost a lot of weight. He's as fit as he's probably been as a human being and he feels a million dollars because he's winning. Life is great," Mardle told the Sky Sports Darts Podcast.

"Darts needs these youngsters coming through that are looking good.

"If you've watch the seniors that have been recently on, you don't have to be fit to win darts events, but you have to be darts fit, you have to be match-fit.

"Phil (Taylor) got caught out and a few others got caught out and I know it's the seniors, but it's the same all round darts. If you're not match-fit, you've got no chance.

"You can be unfit in regards of struggling day-to-day running about but darts fit is being ready for that 20-minute spurt to win a best of 11, then resting for an hour and then doing it again.

"After that last game, you're absolutely battered and fatigued. Your body is used to that."

Mardle has also been hugely impressed by the way Cullen has started the season after winning at the Masters and finishing as runner-up on Night Two in Liverpool.

"Now Joe is in the Premier League, he feels like the elite and when he won his first game on Night Two, he came off and said to me and Mark Webster 'that's a relief' and it's since then that he's looked a different animal," said 'Hawaii 501'.

"Even his poor games are not bad enough to get beat as they used to be. He's more consistent. His level hasn't risen, he's just more consistent.

"I think he's going to go from strength to strength. I'm not going to say major after major, but he's seen the Premier League as 'look at me, I'm in the elite and I'll show you how good I am' and he's doing a good job."

Is Wayne enjoying the new Premier League format?

"You do miss that atmosphere and the cut and thrust of just being at the proper arenas. I'm enjoying it and I'm enjoying the format," said Mardle.

"I was sceptical. I'm always sceptical when it comes to format changes. I want to see it work but 'it's working'. Don't get me wrong it's a bit harder for the players and playing three times a night is not that simple - you got to get your preparation right, you don't want to overdo it and run out of steam.

"I think that the players are relishing it and as for being back at the arenas that are chockablock, it's proper darts, again!"