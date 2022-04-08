Wayne Mardle
Darts Expert & Columnist @Wayne501Mardle
Michael van Gerwen is getting into a winning routine after Premier League win in Leeds, says Wayne Mardle
The Premier League season continues on Thursday, April 14 with Night 10 at the AO Arena in Manchester, where Michael van Gerwen will take on Jonny Clayton; watch all the tungsten drama unfold live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm
Last Updated: 08/04/22 5:23pm
Michael van Gerwen is returning to his ruthless best, according to Wayne Mardle. The Dutchman moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League by completing a third league night triumph of the season in Leeds on Thursday.
Van Gerwen tasted victory in Exeter and Brighton last month, and wins over Peter Wright and James Wade at the First Direct Arena earned him another £10,000 bonus.
He also sits three points clear of Jonny Clayton at the top of the league table as the race for Play-Off places intensifies.
The five-time Premier League champion benefitted from a quarter-final walkover after Gary Anderson was ruled out following a positive Covid-19 test on Wednesday.
He defeated world champion Wright 6-3 in the semi-finals and then produced a scintillating display in the final to see off Wade 6-1 with a 103.87 average.
"I know there's still more work to do but you need to keep aiming for more, and winning is the best medicine for you," said the 32-year-old.
"The most important thing right now is being happy with how I am playing, and if the right Michael van Gerwen turns up - I know I can win."
Live Premier League Darts
April 14, 2022, 7:00pm
Live on
Sky Sports' pundit Mardle agrees with Van Gerwen's assessment and feels he is getting to somewhere near the kind of form which enabled him to dominate darts and strike fear into the heart of opposition players.
Van Gerwen has enjoyed a return to winning ways in 2022 after being overtaken in the PDC Order of Merit in the past 18 months by both Gerwyn Price and 'Snakebite' Wright, and Mardle said: "He's getting it [that winning habit] again and you can see that the confidence is building.
"He doesn't have to be at his best to win. He's getting away with these little things he wasn't getting away with (before).
"I'm not going to say 'MVG is BACK', but he's 'back'."
Night 10 in Manchester: Thursday, April 14
|Quarter-Finals
|Peter Wright vs Gerwyn Price
|Gary Anderson vs James Wade
|Michael van Gerwen vs Jonny Clayton
|Joe Cullen vs Michael Smith