Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen defeats Peter Wright and James Wade to win in Leeds
On an emotional night where former Sky Sports presenter Dave Clark took to the First Direct Arena stage to bid a final farewell to viewers, Michael van Gerwen ran riot with wins against Peter Wright and James Wade for his third Premier League success of the season
Michael van Gerwen was back at his vintage best as he steamrollered James Wade to run riot in Leeds on Night Nine of the Premier League.
The Dutchman ruled the roost in West Yorkshire, adding to his success in Exeter and Brighton earlier in the campaign to make it three Premier League wins in just six weeks.
Van Gerwen took advantage of a quarter-final bye after Gary Anderson was ruled out of the night after testing positive for Covid-19 by ending the hopes of Peter Wright in the semi-finals before hammering Wade in the final, with 'The Machine' left to reflect on a third runners-up finish of the tournament.
Premier League - Night 9 in Leeds Results
|Quarter-finals
|Michael Smith
|2-6
|Peter Wright
|Gary Anderson
|0-6
|Michael van Gerwen
|Joe Cullen
|1-6
|Jonny Clayton
|James Wade
|6-5
|Gerwyn Price
|Semi-finals
|Peter Wright
|3-6
|Michael van Gerwen
|Jonny Clayton
|4-6
|James Wade
|Final
|Michael van Gerwen
|6-1
|James Wade
"I've been battling hard. People have to understand it's been a tough time for me," Van Gerwen told Sky Sports.
"I always believe in myself and the people around me do. It feels good. It's still not enough, I still want to do better. It means a lot to me."
Van Gerwen defeated 'Snakebite' for a third time in this year's competition despite both players struggling on the outer ring.
The five-time Premier League champion moved 4-3 up despite 14 missed darts at doubles before winning the final two legs to close it out in a below-par contest.
Wade upset Gerwyn Price, still hampered by a fractured bone in his throwing hand, in a last-leg shootout. He followed that up by seeing off Jonny Clayton with a masterclass on double 10.
'Mighty Mike' dominated the final against Wade, breaking throw early on with a stunning 68 on the bullseye before racing away with the contest, ending with an impressive 103.87 average to move three points clear at the top of the table ahead of defending champion Clayton.
Wright began the night by defeating Michael Smith in a repeat of the World Championship final but an average of 103.99 plummeted to 86.37 when the Scot faced Van Gerwen.
Night 10 in Manchester: Thursday, April 14
|Quarter-Finals
|Peter Wright vs Gerwyn Price
|Gary Anderson vs James Wade
|Michael van Gerwen vs Jonny Clayton
|Joe Cullen vs Michael Smith
Clayton spoiled Bradford-born Joe Cullen's homecoming with a trouncing in front of a raucous crowd.