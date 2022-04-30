Wayne Mardle
Darts Expert & Columnist @Wayne501Mardle
Premier League Darts: James Wade 'should give himself a bit more credit', says Wayne Mardle
Left-hander James Wade dominated at the 3Arena to claim his second Premier League league night win of the season in sensational style; Wayne Mardle says he shouldn't do himself a disservice by playing himself down, saying: "He's one of the best champions darts has ever had"
Last Updated: 30/04/22 12:28pm
James Wade is one of the most successful darts players to have ever graced the oche, who should "give himself a bit more credit sometimes", believes Wayne Mardle.
Wade, a Premier League winner in 2009, won a thrilling final to take victory against Jonny Clayton in the Premier League at Dublin's 3Arena on Thursday.
He had defeated Michael Van Gerwen in his quarter-final opener before going on to edge past Clayton 6-5 in the final for his second win of the competition.
- Wade secures second Premier League victory in Dublin
- Tributes pour in for Sky Sports' Nigel Pearson I 'He just loved sport'
- Premier League Darts: Fixtures and results
'The Machine' was in sensational form in the first semi-final as he set a personal-highest average on TV of 114.73 with a 6-1 demolition of Gerwyn Price. He hit six doubles from seven attempts and landed a ten-darter.
"Wade has got the game - we know that - and he knows that" Mardle told Sky Sports. "He always mentions a lot about 'rubbish players, like me' and 'under the radar'. James Wade never goes under the radar, but he performances every now and again do.
"When he produced that 114.73 average he looked immaculate and everything about him and what he was doing was fantastic.
"He sometimes plays himself down and he shouldn't because he's one of the best champions darts has ever had.
"Because he hasn't won a world title, people do think, 'ah, that's not happened' but who cares. He's one of the most successful players that's ever lived and he should give himself a bit more credit sometimes."
The victory for Wade makes it his second night win in the 2022 Premier League, and moves him within four points of Clayton at the top of the table - and level on points with Van Gerwen in second.
His semi-final win over Price will live long in the memory and Wade said: "It's a great game to be involved in, but it's just nice to mix it with the best darts players in the world.
- Fallon & Lisa? Beau Greaves is the biggest thing on planet darts
- Keith Deller: The 138 Man
- Get Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports App
"Every match tonight had a special moment to it. I wouldn't say it was my best performance but statistically it was my best by a country mile.
"I've been involved in other games and situations where I've been right up against it. When I come off afterwards I thought I had got a bit lucky, but then when people relayed the statistics to me, I just thought 'wow'."
Night 13 in Glasgow: Thursday, May 5
|Quarter-Finals
|Peter Wright vs Gary Anderson
|Jonny Clayton vs James Wade
|Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith
|Michael van Gerwen vs Joe Cullen
The Premier League action continues on Thursday, May 5 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow with just four more regular league nights to play.Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts. We're back for more Premier League action from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Thursday, May 5 - live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm.