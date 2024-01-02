Luke Littler's composure at World Championship stuns Wayne Mardle: 'Sixteen-year-olds don't act like him'

Wayne Mardle has been left lost for words by the performances of Luke Littler after the teenager reached the semi-finals of the PDC World Darts Championship.

The 16-year-old sensation added Brendan Dolan to his list of scalps on his Alexandra Palace debut with a 5-1 victory in Monday's quarter-final, having already seen off Christian Kist, Andrew Gilding, Matt Campbell and five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld.

Littler now faces 2019 world champion Rob Cross, live on Sky Sports Darts from 7.30pm, for a place in Wednesday's final and four-time semi-finalist Mardle is struggling to comprehend the performances of the Warrington darter at Alexandra Palace.

"There's not enough words to express what he's doing," Mardle told Sky Sports. "Sixteen-year-olds don't perform like this, they don't act like him.

"He's just so composed in his interviews, and he never gets carried away. You don't chill before a World semi-final!

"He's an absolute darting freak and that's a word of endearment."

Littler's win over Dolan came on the back of him averaging 101.93, the third time he has averaged over 100 in a match at the 2024 World Championship so far.

That, believes Mardle, is a sign of how the reigning PDC World Youth Champion has showed composure beyond his years to reach this stage of the tournament.

"Ton averages are easy for him," Mardle said. "James Wade has played in 17 World Championships, and he's never averaged a ton - this is how good it is.

"A lot of people think the wheels will come off and he'll throw in a ropey one and he'll show that he's 16. Forget about the age, he doesn't care that he's 16. I can't watch the kid enough, it's amazing."

Littler goes into his clash with Cross rated ahead of the former champion by the bookies on the list of favourites to win the tournament and is odds-on favourite to win their semi-final clash.

Former Lakeside world champion Mark Webster sees no reason Littler cannot go all the way and secure a history-making triumph.

Littler will face Rob Cross in the World Championship semi-finals

"Why can't he win it?" Webster told Sky Sports.

"If he does win it, he's already the world No 9, which is incredible, and I don't think it's going to bother him.

"When he says he's going to go back and chill, I believe him. He's just going to look forward to it and why wouldn't you?

"He's enjoying himself, he likes playing, he's used to winning, so why can't he beat Rob Cross? Why can't he win the whole thing?"

'What an opportunity for everyone left' after MVG defeat

Littler's victory over Dolan on Monday afternoon was followed by Scott Williams pulling off a huge upset against three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen in the New Year's Day evening session.

Williams defeated the Dutchman 5-3 to reach the semi-finals of this tournament for the first time in his career, having only made it to the second round on his Alexandra Palace debut last year.

Van Gerwen had been the favourite to go on and lift the title prior to their match and Mardle is in no doubt that result means the competition is now wide open for the remaining players.

"It's a massive shock" Mardle said.

"Michael van Gerwen normally loses to someone who is a big hitter already, a World champion or a major champion.

"Scott Williams did a number on him. He was there to clean up when he had to clean up and he held it together so well.

"Even Luke Littler and Rob Cross are giving it...what?! What an opportunity for everyone left in the tournament."

