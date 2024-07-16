World Matchplay Darts: Luke Littler was too 'unfocused' against Michael van Gerwen, says Wayne Mardle

Sky Sports Darts' Wayne Mardle believes Luke Littler was "unfocused" during his defeat to Michael van Gerwen in the first round of the World Matchplay.

Littler was making his debut at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool and went into the match as slight favourite due to Van Gerwen's inconsistent form this year.

Both players averaged over 100 in a rollercoaster match but Van Gerwen ran away with it towards the end to win 10-6 and will face Joe Cullen in the second round.

"Michael started OK, then went off the boil. Luke won the next two legs and was 2-1 up, then Van Gerwen was in a hole. He wasn't playing well. Then it all changed," said Mardle.

"I don't know if Littler had as much focus as Michael. There was definitely a lot of nonchalance going on. There was a last dart he wanted, he wanted 74 and threw it at T18 while walking. It was all too unfocused, uncaring. Of course he cares...

"I know he took out the 73 [at 8-6 down], but even that was a single 11, going for a treble and he got away with it."

Van Gerwen keeping Littler down

Van Gerwen has won six of the 10 meetings between himself and Littler this year, with both players full of respect for each other and their accolades.

Littler has largely been unfazed by his quick rise to fame, which he showed by winning the Premier League Darts.

But, key misses on Monday against Van Gerwen, including three darts wide of the mark at D20 to make it 5-5 proved costly says Mardle.

"I felt Michael was better more often than Luke," he added. "I know the averages were very good because in spells they were leaving doubles after 10 or 11 darts on a frequent basis.

"There were legs and throws from both that were unconvincing. But for Van Gerwen, it's a wonderful win for him.

"He's kept Littler down. He's one of his main opponents right now and that's what you have to do."

Mardle: A big win for Van Gerwen

Outside of winning the Dutch Masters, Van Gerwen hasn't won any other events this year, a rarity in his glittering career to date.

Mardle admits you can never rule out the three-time world champion and wouldn't be surprised if he went on to win the World Matchplay this week.

"This was a big game for him," he explained. "There have been these moments in the past where he's stepped into the role of 'you're going to take over Phil Taylor and this will happen', 'you're going to take over from Raymond van Barneveld, the best Dutch player ever'. Littler will take over at some point. Just not yet.

"I didn't think Van Gerwen could win the event coming into it. Van Gerwen is a different animal on the big stage. The focus he had, does he have that on the ProTour in Barnsley?

"He was business-like. It was very good and he celebrated afterwards. That was about giving it one and I believe he can win it."

