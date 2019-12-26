Steve Beaton is renaissance man after World Darts Championship exploits

Steve Beaton has been rolling back the years at the World Darts Championship

Former world No 1 Steve Beaton has been rolling back the years at Alexandra Palace. Can the Bronzed Adonis capture the big one 24 years after winning his first world title?

Beaton reached the fourth round of the World Championship for the first time in 16 years with a fabulous 3-1 victory over James Wade on Sunday.

PDC World Championship: Saturday's Fourth Round matches Afternoon Steve Beaton v Darius Labanauskas Kim Huybrechts v Luke Humphries Dimitri Van den Bergh v Adrian Lewis Evening Peter Wright v Jeffrey de Zwaan Glen Durrant v Chris Dobey Gerwyn Price v Mervyn King best of seven sets

Back in 1996, Beaton came through five hard-fought matches to clinch the BDO World Championship at Lakeside beating Co Stompe, John Part, Martin Adams, Andy Fordham and then Richie Burnett in the final.

After his latest exploits at the PDC Worlds against Wade, Beaton will feel that he has every chance of going all the way after rediscovering some of his old tungsten magic.

Beaton spoke to Sky Sports following his stunning 4-2 victory over James Wade at Alexandra Palace

Beaton is a darting demigod, sporting the hairy chest, tache, medallion and Bee Gees song 'Stayin' Alive' to complete the walk-on.

In fact, Beaton has even broken the twittersphere in the past with #50ShadesOfBeaton.

He has now taken his fine form to Alexandra Palace and at 55, Beaton is proving that age is no barrier.

I've had so many bad Christmases but I can go and enjoy it now, knowing that I'm coming back for another game. Steve Beaton

"It was poignant really I had to play James," said the veteran star, who will take on Darius Labanauskas in the fourth round.

"I'll never forget the 2013 one where I blew 122 and I thought I was going to blow it again, but I got over the hurdle.

"I've had so many bad Christmases but I can go and enjoy it now, knowing that I'm coming back for another game.

"I've got to be positive and think I've got every chance of getting even further in the tournament."

Back after Xmas can’t believe it. 🙈 — Stevebeaton (@Stevebeaton180) December 22, 2019

