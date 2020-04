Virtual Chinese GP: Watch LIVE!

Who will come out on top in F1's third official Virtual GP? Watch live via Sky Sports F1's YouTube stream as Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Thibaut Courtois and more battle it out for victory.

It's a star-studded grid for the Virtual Chinese GP, with Alex Albon, Carlos Sainz and Sky F1's Anthony Davidson also in action, and qualifying will take place shortly after 6pm before a 28-lap race.

Watch the live stream by clicking play on the video above.

Full grid for Virtual Chinese GP

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes

Esteban Gutierrez, Mercedes

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Callum Ilott, Ferrari

Alex Albon, Red Bull

Thibaut Courtois, Red Bull

Lando Norris, McLaren

Carlos Sainz, McLaren

Guanyu Zhou, Renault

Ian Poulter, Renault

Anthony Davidson, Racing Point

Jimmy Broadbent, Racing Point

Ciro Immobile, Toro Rosso

Liam Lawson, Toro Rosso

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Juan Manuel Correa, Alfa Romeo

Louis Deletraz, Haas

Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas

George Russell, Williams

Nicholas Latifi, Williams