Daniel Ricciardo joins McLaren for 2021 with Carlos Sainz off to Ferrari

Daniel Ricciardo will race for McLaren alongside Lando Norris in 2021.

In a driver market shake-up which was hastened by Sebastian Vettel's shock exit confirmation this week, Ricciardo is switching Renault for McLaren while Carlos Sainz is replacing Vettel at Ferrari.

Ricciardo, a seven-time race winner, will take Sainz's place at a re-emerging McLaren team, who will have Mercedes engines from 2021 onwards.

I am so grateful for my time with @renaultf1team and the way I was accepted into the team. But we aren’t done and I can’t wait to get back on the grid this year. My next chapter isn’t here yet, so let’s finish this one strong. Merci pic.twitter.com/YFfzbwrgD7 — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) May 14, 2020

"Signing Daniel is another step forward in our long-term plan and will bring an exciting new dimension to the team, alongside Lando," said McLaren CEO Zak Brown, with Norris handed a third year with the Woking outfit.

"This is good news for our team, partners and of course our fans."

He added: "I also want to pay tribute to Carlos for the excellent job he has been doing for McLaren in helping our performance recovery plan. He is a real team player and we wish him well for his future beyond McLaren."

Ricciardo's departure also opens up a seat at Renault next to Esteban Ocon next season, which could be filled by Fernando Alonso.

Ricciardo and McLaren: A match made in heaven?

Ricciardo came close to joining McLaren when deciding to leave Red Bull in the summer of 2018, but instead chose Renault and a lucrative two-year contract. Sainz, in turn, swapped the French manufacturer for McLaren for 2019.

But Ricciardo will now get his move to one of F1's most iconic teams, who enjoyed a much-needed change in fortunes last season as they finished fourth in the standings, ahead of midfield rivals Renault.

And McLaren get a popular performer with seven race victories to his name.

Ricciardo and Norris reunited...

"He's crying!!"@DanielRicciardo has made us all laugh over the years... and it was all too much to handle for @LandoNorris in today's press conference!



😂😂#SkyF1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/1wOUEyVLMn — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 11, 2019

Ricciardo made his name at Red Bull and has often been linked with F1's big drives, as recently as this week as he was mooted as a Ferrari's Vettel replacement.

But Ferrari opted Sainz instead, with Vettel's future still unclear.

"Daniel is a proven race-winner and his experience, commitment and energy will be a valuable addition to McLaren and our mission to return to the front of the field," said McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl.

"With Daniel and Lando as teammates, I believe we have two racers who will continue to excite our fans and help the team grow."

McLaren, while not predicting they will battle at the front of the grid until at least 2022 when F1's rule changes kick in, are switching from Renault to Mercedes engines from next season.