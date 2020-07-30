Sergio Perez isolating after 'inconclusive' coronavirus test

5:59 Racing Point driver Lance Stroll spoke ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix, with Sergio Perez having returned an inconclusive coronavirus test and so not present Racing Point driver Lance Stroll spoke ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix, with Sergio Perez having returned an inconclusive coronavirus test and so not present

Sergio Perez is currently self-isolating after returning an "inconclusive" coronavirus test ahead of the British GP.

The Racing Point driver was absent from Silverstone on Thursday while he awaits the result of a retest.

UPDATE: @SChecoPerez is not at the circuit today following an inconclusive test result.



He is self-isolating awaiting the results of a retest.#F1 #BritishGP — BWT Racing Point F1 Team (@RacingPointF1) July 30, 2020

F1 have a strict COVID-19 private testing procedure in place, with all personnel tested before attending an event and then again every five days, with more than 15,000 tests carried out from June 26 to July 23.

Only two tests have so far returned positive results, with neither involving front-line F1 personnel.

All teams are being kept apart in individual 'bubbles' at and away from the circuits, with then each team divided into further separate groups, in order for the impact of any positive coronavirus cases to be mitigated.

F1 have track-and-trace procedures in place and are confident events will be able to continue even if there are positive cases.

Perez would be ruled out of competing at the British GP if he returned a positive result.

Racing Point's reverse drivers are Esteban Gutierrez and Stoffel Vandoorne, the test drivers on the books of engine suppliers Mercedes.