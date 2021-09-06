Formula 1 grid: Who's signed where for 2022 and which teams are yet to confirm their drivers?
How the grid is shaping up for next season after the confirmation of Valtteri Bottas' move from Mercedes to Alfa Romeo.
Last Updated: 06/09/21 1:12pm
Formula 1 in 2022: Confirmed grid so far
|Mercedes
|Lewis Hamilton
|TBC
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Sergio Perez
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Alpine
|Fernando Alonso
|Esteban Ocon
|AlphaTauri
|TBC
|TBC
|Aston Martin
|TBC (have option on Sebastian Vettel)
|TBC (have option on Lance Stroll)
|Williams
|TBC
|TBC
|Alfa Romeo
|Valtteri Bottas
|TBC
|Haas
|Nikita Mazepin
|TBC