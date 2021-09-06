F1 News

Formula 1 grid: Who's signed where for 2022 and which teams are yet to confirm their drivers?

How the grid is shaping up for next season after the confirmation of Valtteri Bottas' move from Mercedes to Alfa Romeo.

Last Updated: 06/09/21 1:12pm

Formula 1 in 2022: Confirmed grid so far

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton TBC
Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez
Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz
McLaren Lando Norris Daniel Ricciardo
Alpine Fernando Alonso Esteban Ocon
AlphaTauri TBC TBC
Aston Martin TBC (have option on Sebastian Vettel) TBC (have option on Lance Stroll)
Williams TBC TBC
Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas TBC
Haas Nikita Mazepin TBC

