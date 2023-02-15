Mercedes launch their Formula 1 2023 title hopeful: Watch live as team reveal car at Silverstone

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch as Mercedes launch their new car for the new Formula 1 season Watch as Mercedes launch their new car for the new Formula 1 season

Mercedes are revealing the car they hope propels them back into championship contention this morning - and you can watch it live.

Click on the video at the top of the article to watch the launch from 9.15am UK time

Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Toto Wolff and Mick Schumacher will all be at the Silverstone launch before the drivers take to the track to give the W14 its first shakedown.

The launch represents the start of a huge season for Mercedes after, by their high standards, a poor 2022.

Mercedes are set to overhaul their W13 car - which was the Silver Arrows' first car not to win the constructors' title in nine seasons - in a bid to return to the front and a battle with Red Bull and Ferrari.

Hamilton, following his worst-ever F1 season last year (sixth), is back and still gunning for a record eighth world championship, alongside George Russell after his stunning first season with the team.

Mercedes, led by boss Toto Wolff, also have a new reserve driver in Schumacher, the son of F1 legend Michael who lost his seat on the grid with Haas at the end of last year.