Mexico City GP: Max Verstappen engine woes continue as George Russell suffers heavy crash in Practice Two

Max Verstappen's engine woes continued to heavily limit the world championship leader's running at the Mexico City Grand Prix as George Russell's big crash interrupted Practice Two.

In a session that was extended beyond the usual hour to 90 minutes to allow for the testing of next year's tyre compounds, Verstappen did just four laps and failed to set a time.

The Red Bull driver earlier had his Practice One running curtailed by an engine issue which team principal Christian Horner described as "menial" before it appeared to immediately return in the day's second session.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen's difficult Friday continued in Mexico as he was forced to return to the pitlane again in second practice

Friday's track action was accompanied by a major sideshow, with McLaren's bid to overturn the penalty given to Norris for overtaking Verstappen during last weekend's United States Grand Prix denied.

US GP stewards met with representatives from McLaren, Red Bull and the FIA in a video conference between Friday's two practice sessions after the former had lodged a challenge against the decision to hand Norris a five-second time penalty for his overtake on title rival Max Verstappen last Sunday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Karun Chandhok was at the SkyPad to assess whether Lando Norris should have been penalised for overtaking title rival Max Verstappen at the United States Grand Prix

Russell had shown impressive pace in topping the opening session for Mercedes but lasted just 12 minutes of Practice Two as he lost control at Turn 8 and slammed into the barrier at high speed

The Brit was released from the medical centre at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez despite having gingerly made his way from his W15 to the medical car following the incident.

"I don't really know what happened," Russell said. "The car just started bouncing in the ground and before I even had the chance to catch it, it was already spinning.

"A lot of work for the guys tonight again, it just seems like it is one thing after another at the moment."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Martin Brundle was trackside to look at the damage George Russell did to his Mercedes after having a huge crash during P2 in Mexico

Carlos Sainz topped the session for Ferrari, but the timesheet was difficult to gauge given the tyre compounds each driver was running were not made public.

Oscar Piastri was second for McLaren, while his team-mate and Verstappen's nearest title challenger, Lando Norris, was fifth.

Norris was one of a group of five drivers, also including Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who did not run in the first session as their teams fulfilled their obligation to run young drivers in two practices during the season.

The British duo, along with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Sauber's Zhou Guanyu, were therefore allowed to run standard 2024 medium compound tyres during the closing stages of Practice Two.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Friday's practice sessions at the Mexico City Grand Prix

Norris improved by almost half a second on the medium tyre to rise from ninth to fourth, while Alonso, who is driving at a record 400th race weekend, jumped from 15th to ninth in the final moments.

Verstappen leads Norris by 57 points at the top of the Drivers' Championship with five rounds of the 2024 season remaining.

The Red Bull driver said he was confident his engine wouldn't need to be changed, which could potentially result in grid penalties if necessary.

"No, we will be alright," Verstappen said when asked about the possibility of a power unit change.

"From the engine side, we are checking. I don't know what it is. From my side, a useless day. I did four or five laps. Not much to read into at the moment."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen was left frustrated with the performance of his Red Bull after having to come into the pitlane during both P1 and P2 in Mexico

Williams' Alex Albon failed to make it on track during second practice after suffering a major crash of his own during the first session, which left his car needing too many repairs to be ready to return to action.

The stewards decided no action was necessary regarding Albon's collision that preceded the crash with British teenager Ollie Bearman, who was representing Ferrari as a young driver.

Mexico City GP Practice Two Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:17.699 2) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.178 3) Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.179 4) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.188 5) Lando Norris McLaren +0.249 6) Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.540 7) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.580 8) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +0.652 9) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.693 10) Liam Lawson RB +0.861 11) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.880 12) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.922 13) Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.957 14) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.191 15) Franco Colapinto Williams +1.209 16) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.243 17) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.281 18) George Russell Mercedes +1.342 19) Max Verstappen Red Bull No time set 20) Alex Albon Williams No time set

Sky Sports F1's live Mexico City GP schedule

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Mexico City Grand Prix

Saturday October 26

6.15pm: Mexico City GP Practice Three (session starts at 6.30pm)

9pm: Mexico City GP Qualifying build-up*

10pm: Mexico City GP Qualifying*

Sunday October 27

6.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Mexico City GP build-up*

8pm: THE MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX*

10pm: Chequered Flag: Mexico City GP reaction

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event (Race build-up on Sunday from 7.30pm)

Formula 1's Americas triple header continues this weekend with the Mexico City Grand Prix, with every session live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime