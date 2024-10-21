Mexico City GP schedule: UK time, when to watch F1 weekend live on Sky Sports as 2024 title races ramp up

It's destination Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the second leg of F1's late-season triple-header in the Americas as the captivating 2024 season rolls on to the Mexico City Grand Prix this week.

The middle leg of a hat-trick of races either side of the USA and Brazil, the sport's yearly visit to one of the world's most atmospheric circuits comes on the back of another gripping race in Austin where Ferrari ultimately stole the show and title rivals Max Verstappen and Lando Norris found themselves at the centre of another controversy.

F1 left the Circuit of the Americas with Verstappen holding an increased title lead of 57 points over Norris in the chase for the Drivers' Championship with five rounds remaining, while Ferrari's one-two suggested they could yet mount a late run at the Constructors' Championship having cut their deficit to second-placed Red Bull to just eight points and leaders McLaren to 48.

Verstappen and Red Bull have won on F1's last three visits to Mexico City but, as in Austin, that past formbook is not counting for much right now with the competitive order of the leading teams regularly changing from track to track.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

And with the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez always providing a unique challenge for F1's teams and engine suppliers given it is an altitude of 7,300ft above sea level, meaning there is less air going through the power units, a surprise or two emerging through the field can never be discounted.

Mexico's own Sergio Perez is a national icon on home soil and he'll be desperate for an overdue upturn in form in front of his own fans to not only help Red Bull's faltering title challenge but try to solidify his own future at the team beyond the end of the season.

The only one of the Americas triple-header that is not a Sprint weekend, make sure you don't miss any of the key action across the traditional Friday Practice-Saturday Qualifying-Sunday Race format - all live on Sky Sports F1.

Sky Sports F1's live Mexico City GP schedule

Thursday October 24

9pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday October 25

7pm: Mexico City GP Practice One (session starts at 7.30pm)

9pm: The F1 Show

10.45pm: Mexico City GP Practice Two (session starts at 11pm)*

Saturday October 26

6.15pm: Mexico City GP Practice Three (session starts at 6.30pm)

9pm: Mexico City GP Qualifying build-up*

10pm: Mexico City GP Qualifying*

Sunday October 27

6.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Mexico City GP build-up*

8pm: THE MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX*

10pm: Chequered Flag: Mexico City GP reaction

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event (Race build-up on Sunday from 7.30pm)

