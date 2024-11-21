Lewis Hamilton admits he wanted to leave Mercedes early ahead of Ferrari switch following torrid Sao Paulo GP

Lewis Hamilton has admitted he wanted to leave Mercedes early after a torrid weekend at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion, who is leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari at the end of the season, made comments over team radio at the end of the race that suggested it could be his "last time" driving for the Silver Arrows, before telling Sky Sports he "could happily go and take a holiday".

Mercedes played down Hamilton's comments in the days after the race and suggested his radio remarks were directed at team members who would not be working at the final three races of the season in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

However, speaking in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Hamilton revealed that in the moment he was genuinely ready to call time on his 12-year spell with Mercedes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hamilton was left frustrated after finishing 10th in his Mercedes at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

"I mean, in the moment that's how I felt, like I didn't really want to come back after that weekend," Hamilton said.

"But I think that's only natural. It's frustrating when you have a season like this, which I'm pretty sure I won't have again, or at least I'll work towards not having again.

"It wasn't a great feeling in that moment, but I'm here, I'm standing strong and I'm going to give it absolutely everything for these last few races."

'Nothing can take me down' - Hamilton responds to Wolff comments

Hamilton also faced questions over remarks made by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, in which the Austrian said he "liked" that the Briton chose to leave the team to join Ferrari as it prevented him from possibly having to get rid of the 105-time race winner at a later date.

Wolff's also spoke of Hamilton having a "shelf life" in comments reported in Mercedes' all-access book Inside Mercedes F1: Life in the Fast Lane, which followed the team through their turbulent 2023 campaign and the start of 2024.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hamilton does not feel he has to prove anything to Toto Wolff over the last few races for Mercedes before he joins Ferrari

Wolff has since said his comments were "taken a little bit out of context" and that 39-year-old Hamilton remains "very sharp".

Asked if he felt like he had a point to prove to Wolff following the remarks, Hamilton said: "No. I think just me being here standing tall, I feel strong, I've been training well, I feel great.

"Honestly, I feel in the best place I've been all year mentally, and considering how bad the last race was, I think that says enough.

"I've been around this game for a long time. There's been so many things that are said about me, there's been so many micro-aggressions - obviously not from my boss because he's been supportive over all these years and we've achieved a lot together - but I mean in general, within the media and through it all, and nothing can take me down.

"I'm still here, still fighting and I'm going to continue to push. I've got a team that I genuinely still love, and even though I am leaving, I want to make sure I give them the best I can in these next races.

"If they provide a car that wants to stay on track then hopefully we'll have a better result."

Sky Sports F1's live Las Vegas GP schedule

Friday November 22

2am: Las Vegas GP Practice One

4.30am: Team Principals' Press Conference

5.45am: Las Vegas GP Practice Two

7.15am: The F1 Show*

Saturday November 23

2.15am: Las Vegas GP Practice Three*

5am: Las Vegas GP Qualifying build-up*

6am: LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING*

8am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

Sunday November 24

4.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Las Vegas GP build-up*

6am: THE LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX*

8am: Chequered Flag: Las Vegas GP reaction*

9am: Ted's Notebook*

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 returns with the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1 where Max Verstappen could seal the championship. Stream the final three F1 races and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime