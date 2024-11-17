Las Vegas GP schedule: UK time, when to watch F1 weekend live on Sky Sports as Max Verstappen aims to seal title

After its long-awaited return to the Formula 1 calendar last year, the Las Vegas Grand Prix is back to kick-start the 2024 season's closing triple-header of races.

Following a pause for breath after the previous triple-header that ended with Max Verstappen taking a stunning win in Brazil to move to the brink of a fourth successive drivers' title, the spectacular sight of F1 cars speeding down The Strip is returning.

Despite Lando Norris' hopes of chasing down Verstappen having taken a huge blow at Interlagos, the Brit will no doubt be looking to ensure the title battle continues, which he can ensure by finishing ahead of Verstappen in Las Vegas.

Norris has plenty of motivation, with his McLaren team remaining ahead in a fierce battle with Ferrari and Red Bull for the Constructors' Championship.

While the Las Vegas Grand Prix schedule is different to the usual Formula 1 format - with the race taking place on Saturday night in Sin City - the time difference means that for fans in the United Kingdom 'lights out' is at 6am on Sunday morning.

With the event organisers having promised an even more eye-catching experience than in 2023, the bright lights of Vegas are not to be missed - with every session live on Sky Sports F1.

Sky Sports F1's live Las Vegas GP schedule

Thursday November 21

4am: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday November 22

2am: Las Vegas GP Practice One

4.30am: Team Principals' Press Conference

5.45am: Las Vegas GP Practice Two

7.15am: The F1 Show*

Saturday November 23

2.15am: Las Vegas GP Practice Three*

5am: Las Vegas GP Qualifying build-up*

6am: LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING*

8am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

Sunday November 24

4.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Las Vegas GP build-up*

6am: THE LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX*

8am: Chequered Flag: Las Vegas GP reaction*

9am: Ted's Notebook*

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

