Kimi Antonelli: Red Bull 'regret' online abuse Mercedes driver has received after 'clearly incorrect' allegations at Qatar Grand Prix

Red Bull say they were "clearly incorrect" to suggest Kimi Antonelli deliberately allowed Lando Norris to overtake him late in Sunday's Qatar GP, adding they "regret" the online abuse the Mercedes driver has received since.

Antonelli was fending off Norris until he ran wide on the penultimate lap which allowed the championship leader through to take fourth place, gaining two more crucial points ahead of this week's title decider in Abu Dhabi.

The pass means McLaren's Norris takes a 12 - rather than 10 - point lead over Max Verstappen into the final race of the season, with the Brit's team-mate Oscar Piastri also still in contention, four points further back in third.

Clearly frustrated that race winner Verstappen's points gain on Norris had been reduced, the Dutchman's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase told him over the radio that it looked like Antonelli had "just pulled over and let Norris through." Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko then said after the race that Antonelli had "waved" Norris past.

Toto Wolff says he talked to Lambiase post-race and the engineer apologised for his comment, while Sky Sports News understands Marko has also apologised.

Red Bull said in a statement: "Comments made before the end of and immediately after the Qatar GP suggesting that Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli had deliberately allowed Lando Norris to overtake him are clearly incorrect.

"Replay footage shows Antonelli momentarily losing control of his car, thus allowing Norris to pass him. We sincerely regret that this has led to Kimi receiving online abuse."

Antonelli changed his Instagram profile picture on Monday morning to a black circle which Sky Sports News understands was done to make a point against the abuse.

Mercedes flagged over 1100 "severe or suspect comments" across Antonelli's social media accounts, which included death threats, with 330 similarly abusive comments on the team's own accounts.

The team will present the numbers to the FIA for their United Against Online Abuse campaign.

Image: Toto Wolff defended Kimi Antonelli after initial comments from Red Bull

Mercedes team principal Wolff called the initial comments from Marko "utter nonsense that blows my mind".

"We are fighting for P2 in the [Constructors'] Championship, which is important for us. Kimi is fighting for a potential P3 [race finish]," said Wolff.

"How brainless can you be to even say something like this? It annoys me because I'm annoyed with the race itself, how it went.

"I'm annoyed with the mistake at the end. I'm annoyed with other mistakes, and then hearing such nonsense blows my mind."

