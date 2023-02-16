Alpine team up with Zinedine Zidane and Nicola Adams

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alpine introduce Ballon d'Or and World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane as ambassador Alpine introduce Ballon d'Or and World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane as ambassador

Alpine have teamed up with Ballon d'Or winner Zinedine Zidane and two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams.

The French team announced at its car launch in London on Thursday the former France international will join as a brand ambassador and sponsor of its equality opportunities programmes, including Rac(H)er and the Concours Excellence Mecanique.

"I am very happy to be here today and happy to be part of the Alpine team. I had the opportunity to meet Laurent (Rossi, Alpine CEO) with the whole team for a Grand Prix," Zidane said.

"We had a good exchange, and they had a project to give the opportunities to young people, to have their opportunities for all the young talent. I was interested in this project."

Zidane was pictured at the Alpine garage at the Monaco Grand Prix last year, and the partnership was announced as the team showcased its new 2023 A523 car.

'I know what it's like to experience prejudice'

Adams was also announced as a mentor by Alpine and will coach the Academy drivers and F1 teams based in Enstone, where she will give conferences to raise awareness of diversity "as a key driver of performance".

The 34-year-old was the first woman to win an Olympic boxing title at London 2012 and she said she "can't wait to pass on my experiences".

"As a top athlete, my mentors have played an instrumental role in my career. I can't wait to pass on my experiences, to coach the drivers and teams, to share and give advice to them as well as to make my contribution to Alpine and help alleviate gender inequalities in sport," Adams said.

"I am just so happy to be a part of the programme. It aligns with me personally. A lot needs to change in terms of diversity, gender and inclusion surround women's sport. I know what it's like to experience prejudice, being in boxing - a male dominated sport - I've had all the comments.

"I am going to be coaching the team and working on inclusion. Hopefully we can get to a point where we can work together and win."

The addition of Zidane and Adams to the Alpine family are billed as part "cultural shift" at the car maker, which is trying to "promote equal opportunities for men and women" in racing through the Rac(H)er programme.

Laurent Rossi, Alpine CEO said: "Rac(H)er is key in our continuous quest for performance, to build the future of our industry by driving real change and creating equal and fair opportunities across a range of human talents."

Alpine draw spectacular close to F1 launch season

As the last ones to launch their car for the upcoming F1 season, Alpine set out lofty ambitions for 2023, as they look to move closer to the top three.

The final of the 10 teams to take the covers off their challenger before pre-season testing begins next Thursday - live on Sky Sports F1 - Alpine held a glitzy launch to present their car, their ambitions and a new driver in Pierre Gasly, who replaces two-time champion Fernando Alonso.

Gasly and team-mate Esteban Ocon form an all-French driver line-up for the team - a luxury sub-brand of Renault - who go into their third season following the name change.

Last year was their most successful yet, with Alpine successfully overhauling McLaren as the fastest midfield team following the major rules overhaul.

"We are here for the long term," said Renault CEO Luca de Meo. "I hope that we get closer to the top."

Team boss Otmar Szafnauer added: "The gap to third was big and we've got to close that gap.

"We need less DNFs, more points, hopefully some podiums and a lot closer to third than we were in 2022.

"We will soon get to where want to be, and that's fight for world championships."

Watch pre-season testing live on Sky Sports F1 from next Thursday.