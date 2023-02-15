Lewis Hamilton: 'Nothing will stop me' from speaking out in Formula 1 despite FIA free speech ban

Lewis Hamilton says he will defy the FIA's ban on Formula 1 drivers' freedom of speech so he can continue to "fight for things I am passionate about".

Hamilton was speaking at Mercedes' car launch for the first time on the subject since F1's governing body introduced the rule that drivers cannot make "political, religious and personal statements" without prior approval.

The seven-time world champion has frequently used his platform to highlight issues and told Sky Sports News he will "100 per cent" still do so this season despite the risk of a penalty.

"These issues are still so important to be spoken about," said Hamilton.

"I think we've seen over the past couple of years how great it's been to bring about awareness to things, spark conversations, hold organisations and people to account in order for us to move forward.

"I think we've come a long way. I think we've seen great progress, but there's more to do and we are still going to places where there are still issues and I know there is work being done in those places too and these things can take time.

"I'm going to continue to be me and continue to fight for things that I am passionate about. I wouldn't let anybody stop me from doing that."

Hamilton added on the rule: "It doesn't surprise me. But nothing will stop me from speaking on the things that I feel that I'm passionate about and issues that there are."

His Mercedes team-mate George Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, was similarly displeased and called on the FIA to clarify the rule before the opening race, the Bahrain GP, on March 5.

"I'd be shocked if the FIA don't roll back on it," Russell told Sky Sports News' Craig Slater at Silverstone. "I don't really understand the reasoning for bringing this regulation in.

"We live in a world of free speech and we're in such a unique position where if anyone wants to share their views or thoughts on anything, you have the right to do so.

"I hope it's just been a bit of a misunderstanding and I'm sure it's going to be cleared up."

Hamilton: Drivers are aligned | Russell hopes for 'misunderstanding'

The FIA introduced the rule on political statements and drivers have been in unison in dismissing it, while even F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali has called for drivers not to be "gagged".

It is not clear what a penalty could be for drivers if they fail to obey the rule.

"I think it would be silly to say that I would want to take extra penalty points for speaking out on things," said Hamilton.

"But I'm still going to be speaking my mind and because we still have this platform, there's still a lot of things that we need to tackle.

"But the support of Stefano, I think, has been amazing and I think all the drivers have been very much aligned about freedom of speech."

Russell also called the rule "totally unnecessary".

"I'm sure the situation is going to be clarified and I hope and trust it will be resolved before the first race," he stated.

"I can't imagine they want to restrict any of us from any of our views. This is our of freedom of speech and we have our right to to share our views across whatever platform we wish. So, I don't see this being being a concern moving forward.

"I'm not too sure why if I have taken a stance like this, I think it's totally unnecessary in the sport and in the world we live at the moment.

"Naturally, we are obviously seeking clarification and I trust it will be resolved. And I'd like to think it's been some kind of misunderstanding, but that I'm not too sure. We're not going to limit our views or our thoughts because of some sort of regulation."

Formula 1 launch season concludes with Alpine's car reveal at 8pm on Thursday night. Watch live on Sky Sports F1, our digital and social platforms.