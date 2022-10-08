Japanese GP: Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel invigorated but 'a bit sad' after last Suzuka qualifying

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sebastian Vettel was delighted with his qualifying performance and being back at the Suzuka track Sebastian Vettel was delighted with his qualifying performance and being back at the Suzuka track

Sebastian Vettel said the Suzuka track "makes you feel more alive" after loving every moment of the final qualifying session of his career in Japan.

At the end of July, the 35-year-old announced he will retire from Formula 1 following the conclusion of the 2022 season and he has made no secret that the Suzuka track is his favourite on the calendar.

During his career, Vettel, a four-time world champion, has claimed five pole positions and four victories around the 3.6-mile track in Japan. On Saturday, he progressed into Q3 for the first time since Baku and will start Sunday's race at P9 on the grid.

"Yes boys! Yes, I'm ecstatic with this one," Vettel said joyfully on team radio following his flying lap. He then continued to radiate positivity when speaking to the Sky Sports F1 team after the conclusion of the qualifying session.

"If you don't look on the scoreboard as to where we ended up, the feeling is pretty much the same [as a pole position] in terms of how happy I was with the laps I had.

"I love this place; I love this track and it just makes you feel more alive. When you're battling with the car and with yourself up that first sector, it's just a big smile every time."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

In securing P9, Vettel maintained his record of starting every Japanese Grand Prix of his career within the top 10; 12 of those occasions happened at Suzuka and two in Fuji.

Vettel's team-mate Lance Stroll had an early exit in qualifying and will be at the back of the grid in 19th alongside Williams' Nicholas Latifi.

Despite such a thrilling qualifying session for Vettel, he is not quite ready to turn his back on his decision to hang up his suit and step away from Formula 1 after Abu Dhabi at the end of November.

"It's more that laps like this make me a bit… not regretful because I look forward to what's coming, but a bit sad about the fact that it's the last time," Vettel said openly.

"Saturday here is different to Sunday because on Sunday you have more fuel in the car, it is more about managing and a different discipline in a way. On Saturday, that's really when you are flying.

"We are far away from P1 but, still, the feeling in the car is something special when the fuel is light, and the tyres are fresh."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Karun Chandhok analysed how Max Verstappen pipped the Ferraris to pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix Karun Chandhok analysed how Max Verstappen pipped the Ferraris to pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen will be the driver who starts at the front of the grid in pole position, despite a post-qualifying investigation.

Verstappen was summoned by the stewards for inadvertently turning in on Lando Norris on their first Q3 out-laps and nearly creating a huge collision, but was only handed a reprimand.

Further back, Vettel will be looking to use his knowledge and love of the Suzuka track to deliver for Aston Martin. Rain is forecast but the timings of it were not fully clear at the end of qualifying. The highly-experienced driver is not worried about that, though.

"It's great around here in the race as well because you have so many laps and finding the best balance between managing tyres and attacking then doing it for so many laps," Vettel added.

"Obviously, it's tight in the constructors' championship and we want to score some points. On paper this is probably not the best track for us, but we had a good day today so why not do it again tomorrow?"