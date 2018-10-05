Japanese GP, Practice One: Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes ahead

1:17 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton nearly collides with Pierre Gasly's Toro Rosso in Practice One at the Japanese GP. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton nearly collides with Pierre Gasly's Toro Rosso in Practice One at the Japanese GP.

Lewis Hamilton made the fastest start to the Japanese GP weekend as impressive Mercedes retained their position at the top of the timesheet from Sochi in Practice One at Suzuka.

Hamilton, the championship leader by 50 points, used the soft tyre to outpace team-mate Valtteri Bottas by 0.446s - with Sebastian Vettel fifth for Ferrari, nearly a second back despite using the quickest supersoft compound.

Bottas' second-fastest time was also impressive as he used the slowest compound available, the medium.

"Mercedes are looking very dominant. We need to see Vettel back on form," said Sky F1's Paul di Resta.

Red Bull were ahead of Ferrari with Daniel Ricciardo third fastest on supersofts on a weekend he believes they can challenge for the podium.

Hamilton, initially running the medium before switching to the softs, was immediately on the pace around a circuit he has won twice at in the last three years - although suffered a scare at the chicane when he had to take swift evasive action to avoid crashing into a dawdling Toro Rosso of Pierre Gasly.

Gasly was handed a reprimand by stewards after the session.

With Suzuka one of the narrowest and challenging circuits on the calendar, drivers usually find mistakes are punished more than normal and Fernando Alonso spun his McLaren into the gravel after putting a wheel onto the grass entering the first Degner corners.

1:18 Fernando Alonso flew into the gravel during Practice One, but somehow managed to find his way out Fernando Alonso flew into the gravel during Practice One, but somehow managed to find his way out

The Spaniard managed to avoid both the barriers and getting his car beached in the gravel, although still finished only 18th quickest.

British teenager Lando Norris was slowest of all on his fourth P1 appearance since the summer break with McLaren again trying to work on solutions for their car's problems.

McLaren's former engine suppliers, Honda, have reintroduced their upgraded engine for their home race amid whispers that the Japanese manufacturer have found up to half a second in performance.

Toro Rosso ran the units in P1, with Pierre Gasly 11th fastest in their lead car.

There was little to separate the leading midfield cars in opening practice, with Force India's Esteban Ocon leading that particular battle in seventh for Force India. Romain Grosjean was eighth in the lead Haas car ahead of Sauber pair Charles Leclerc and Marcus Ericsson.

Japanese GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time Tyres 1) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:28.691 Softs 2) Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.446 Mediums 3) Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull +0.682 Supersofts 4) Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari +0.936 Supersofts 5) Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +0.994 Supersofts 6) Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.150 Supersofts 7) Esteban Ocon Force India +1.900 Supersofts 8) Romain Grosjean Haas +2.123 Supersofts 9) Charles Leclerc Sauber +2.238 Supersofts 10) Marcus Ericsson Sauber +2.382 Supersofts 11) Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso +2.382 Softs 12) Carlos Sainz Renault +2.409 Supersofts 13) Sergio Perez Force India +2.581 Supersofts 14) Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.583 Supersofts 15) Nico Hulkenberg Renault +2.727 Supersofts 16) Lance Stroll Williams +2.817 Supersofts 17) Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso +3.217 Supersofts 18) Fernando Alonso McLaren +3.343 Mediums 19) Sergey Sirotkin Williams +3.822 Supersofts 20) Lando Norris McLaren +3.992 Mediums

Japanese GP schedule on Sky F1

Friday, October 5

5.45am: Japanese GP Practice Two build-up

6am: Japanese GP Practice Two LIVE!

Saturday, October 6

3.45am: Japanese GP Practice Three Build-up

4am: Japanese GP Practice Three LIVE!

6am: Japanese GP Qualifying Build-up

7am: Japanese GP Qualifying LIVE!

8.35am: The F1 Show LIVE!

Sunday, October 7

4.30am: Pit Lane LIVE!

5.30am: On the Grid LIVE!

6.10am: The Japanese Grand Prix LIVE!

8.30am: Paddock LIVE!

The title battle continues at this weekend's Japanese GP - watch LIVE on Sky Sports F1. The race begins at 6.10am on Sunday, October 7 with build-up from 4.30am. Get Sky Sports F1.