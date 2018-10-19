United States GP, Practice One: Lewis Hamilton sets the pace

Lewis Hamilton set the pace in a rain-affected first practice session for this weekend's United States GP.

Although conditions improved through the session following heavy overnight rain in Texas, a damp and slippery track significantly reduced meaningful track running and meant all of the best times were recorded on intermediate tyres.

But befitting his reputation as a master of the rain, Hamilton was comfortably the quickest driver on show, setting the pace with a lap of 1:47.502 - a formidable 1.3 seconds ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in second.

Job done, Hamilton sat out the final 20 minutes of the session - a reflection, perhaps, not only of the conditions but his relaxed demeanour since arriving in Texas.

The Englishman only completed six laps, fewer than any other driver.

US GP Practice One results in full

The Mercedes driver will be crowned world champion for a fifth occasion if he out-scores Sebastian Vettel, his nearest title rival, by at least eight points in Sunday's race - underway at 7.10pm and live on Sky Sports.

Apparently struggling in an unbalanced Ferrari car, Vettel was only fifth quickest, behind the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.

Ferrari have introduced a new floor on their car this weekend as they seek to puncture Hamilton and Mercedes' recent momentum.

Sauber's Charles Leclerc briefly caused the session to be red-flagged after running wide and showering the track with gravel.

Both Sauber cars finished in the top ten, edging out the McLarens of Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris. Creditably, the British teenager was only two tenths behind Alonso.

Practice Two takes place at 8pm UK time.

How Hamilton can win title at US GP

If Hamilton wins and Vettel is third or lower

If Hamilton finishes second and Vettel is fifth or lower

If Hamilton finishes third and Vettel is seventh or lower

If Hamilton finishes fourth and Vettel is eighth or lower

If Hamilton finishes fifth and Vettel is ninth or lower

If Hamilton finishes sixth and Vettel is 11th or lower

If Hamilton finishes seventh or lower the title race goes on to Mexico

United States GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:47.502 2) Valtteri Bottas Mercedes + 1.304 3) Max Verstappen Red Bull + 1.345 4) Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull + 1.824 5) Sebastian Vettel Ferrari + 1.987 6) Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari + 2.426 7) Carlos Sainz Renault + 3.163 8) Romain Grosjean Haas + 3.319 9) Charles Leclerc Sauber + 3.459 10) Marcus Ericsson Sauber + 3.514 11) Fernando Alonso McLaren + 3.534 12) Lando Norris McLaren + 3.730 13) Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso + 3.732 14) Sergio Perez Force India + 3.957 15) Sergey Sirotkin Williams + 4.087 16) Kevin Magnussen Haas + 4.112 17) Esteban Ocon Force India + 4.153 18) Nico Hulkenberg Renault + 4.215 19) Lance Stroll Williams + 4.394 20) Sean Gelael Toro Rosso + 5.123 All times set on intermediate tyres

