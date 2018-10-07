Lewis Hamilton can win fifth F1 world title at United States GP

Lewis Hamilton will clinch his fifth Formula 1 world title at the next grand prix in the USA on October 21 if he outscores Sebastian Vettel by eight points.

Hamilton's serene win at the Japanese GP, his fourth in a row, and a sixth-place finish for Sebastian Vettel on an error-strewn weekend has set up the possibility for the Mercedes driver to settle their 2018 battle three races early in Austin.

Hamilton leads Vettel by 67 points and needs to be 75 ahead by the end of the US GP to become a five-time world champion.

The title permutations:

If Hamilton wins in Austin, Vettel must finish second to take the title fight on to the Mexican GP

If Hamilton finishes second, Vettel must finish fourth

If Hamilton finishes third, Vettel must finish sixth

If Hamilton finishes fourth, Vettel must finish seventh

If Hamilton finishes fifth, Vettel must finish eighth

If Hamilton finishes sixth, Vettel must finish ninth

If Hamilton finishes seventh or lower, the title race goes on to Mexico

Hamilton is already guaranteed to emerge ahead in any tie-break situation were he and Vettel to finish level on points at the end of the season.

Although Vettel can still match Hamilton's tally of nine race wins this year by winning the season's final four rounds (he currently has five victories), the Mercedes driver would still have at least one more second place finish to his name (currently three to two).

Where has Lewis won his previous titles? Year Grand Prix How may races left? 2017 Mexico 2 2015 USA 3 2014 Abu Dhabi 0 2008 Brazil 0

Hamilton aims for 2015 repeat

Austin's Circuit of the Americas was the scene of Hamilton's coronation when he beat Nico Rosberg to the 2015 world title, his third, and the Englishman will undoubtedly start as favourite to at least win the race.

Already the form man in F1 2018 with six wins in the last seven events, Hamilton is the most successful driver in the history of the US GP with six wins, with the last four coming in succession at the Circuit of the Americas.

Since the Austin venue joined the calendar in 2012, Vettel in 2013 is the only other driver to win there.

Ayrton Senna is the only driver to win five grands prix in a row at the same venue, Monaco.

