US GP: The numbers behind Kimi Raikkonen's record-breaking victory

Kimi Raikkonen ended the longest drought between two race victories in F1 history on Sunday by claiming an epic United States GP.

The 39-year-old expertly held off Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to seal his first win since rejoining Ferrari in 2014 - and that isn't the only staggering statistic from his triumph.

The numbers behind Raikkonen's win:

Raikkonen's last F1 victory came at the 2013 Australian GP with Lotus - so he had to wait 2044 days and 113 races for his next win

That means Raikkonen now holds the record for the longest gap between successive wins in F1 history; the previous record-holder was Ricardo Patrese (99 races)

Raikkonen's last Ferrari win was all the way back at the 2009 Belgian GP; 3,339 days and 140 races ago!

Kimi's US GP victory came on the anniversary of his 2007 F1 world championship triumph with the Scuderia

Raikkonen is the oldest driver to win a race since Nigel Mansell , who was 41 years old when he claimed the 1994 Australian GP

Raikkonen is the oldest driver to win a race since Nigel Mansell, who was 41 years old when he claimed the 1994 Australian GP

Raikkonen became the 7th youngest F1 race-winner in 2003, and he is now the 13th oldest race-winner

It is the first time since the Spanish GP in 2013 that neither the German nor the Austrian national anthem was played on the podium

