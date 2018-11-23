F1 2019: Esteban Ocon to serve as Mercedes reserve driver

Esteban Ocon will serve as Mercedes' reserve driver in 2019 ahead of what the Frenchman hopes will be a return to the grid in 2020.

With the second Williams seat going to Robert Kubica this week, Ocon's faint hopes of staying in a racing role next season ended, but Mercedes have stressed their long-term commitment to the 22-year-old Frenchman since it became clear he would lose his drive at Force India.

So, as expected, F1's world champions have confirmed him as their reserve and third driver for 2019 to support Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas - with the added potential bonus of some testing outings.

"The plans are pretty clear," said Toto Wolff, Mercedes' team principal, in Abu Dhabi.

"He's going to be very close to the works team, he's going to be our reserve and third driver. We hope to maybe do the odd test with him also, we are looking at pre-season and an in-season, but that is not sorted out yet.

"He will spend a lot of time in the simulator and be ready for 2020."

Mercedes subsequently formally confirmed the news on social media.

Mercedes subsequently formally confirmed the news on social media.

Wolff, who signed Ocon to Mercedes' young driver programme in 2015, has repeatedly stressed confidence that the Frenchman will be back on the grid in 2020. Mercedes themselves could promote Ocon to a race seat alongside Hamilton if Bottas' contract option is not taken up at the end of next season.

