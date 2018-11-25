Abu Dhabi GP: Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel pay Fernando Alonso tribute

0:33 Watch as Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso perform a triple doughnut for the fans, after the Abu Dhabi GP. Watch as Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso perform a triple doughnut for the fans, after the Abu Dhabi GP.

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel joined forces to pay fulsome tribute to Fernando Alonso in a classy end to the season-concluding Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton and Vettel finished first and second respectively, with Alonso just out of the points in his F1 finale, but the Mercedes and Ferrari pair formed an effective 'guard of honour' either side of the McLaren driver as they completed their in-laps at the end of the race.

The three stars, winners of 11 drivers' titles between them over the last 14 seasons, then completed simultaneous 'doughnuts' on the pit straight before Hamilton and Vettel spoke warmly about their long-time rival.

"Fernando is a true legend. It's been a real honour and a privilege to race in the same era as him," said Hamilton, who was team-mate to Alonso in 2007.

"The sport will miss him, we will miss him."

Vettel has twice beaten Alonso to word titles in the final round of the season and paid his own tribute to the two-time champion.

"I think the last years have been very tough for him, we've been missing him and we will miss him, so well done on his career," said Vettel, in in reference to both the Spaniard's recent years away from the front and impending F1 exit.

Alonso, who told Sky F1's Martin Brundle before the race that it was only "goodbye for now", added: "It has been a pleasure racing with these champions.

"I feel very privileged. Thanks for everything. Thanks Formula 1. I will always be a fan of this show."

