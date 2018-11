F1 2019 calendar: Race schedule, driver line-ups and Test dates

When are the races in F1 2019? March 17 Melbourne Australia March 31 Sakhir Bahrain April 14 Shanghai China April 28 Baku Azerbaijan May 12 Barcelona Spain May 26 Monaco Monaco June 9 Montreal Canada June 23 Le Castellet France June 30 Spielberg Austria July 14 Silverstone Great Britain July 28 Hockenheim Germany August 4 Budapest Hungary September 1 Spa-Francorchamps Belgium September 8 Monza Italy September 22 Singapore Singapore September 29 Sochi Russia October 13 Suzuka Japan October 27 Mexico City Mexico November 3 Austin USA November 17 Sao Paolo Brazil December 1 Yas Marina Abu Dhabi

Who's powering who in F1 2019? Mercedes engines Mercedes, Force India, Williams Ferrari engines Ferrari, Haas, Sauber Renault engines Renault, McLaren Honda engines Red Bull, Toro Rosso

When is Testing in F1 2019? Starts Finishes Venue Test One February 18 February 21 Barcelona Test Two February 26 March 1 Barcelona

