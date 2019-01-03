Michael Schumacher turns 50: His 50 most memorable F1 moments
Celebrating Michael Schumacher's 50th birthday with a tribute to the 50 most memorable moments in his record-breaking F1 career...
Last Updated: 02/01/19 5:49pm
Belgian GP 1991 - The legend begins
Italian GP 1991 - Goodbye Jordan, hello Benetton
Mexican GP 1992 - The first podium
Belgian GP 1992 - The first win
1993 Portuguese GP - Passing of the baton?
1994 Brazilian GP - Schumi winning, Senna spinning
1994 Spanish GP - When only one gear would do
1994 British GP - The black-flag controversy
1994 Australian GP - That Hill collision
1995 British GP - Another Hill collision
1995 Belgian GP - Winning from 16th on the grid
1995 European GP - The late-race charge
1995 Pacific GP - Champion for the second time
1996 January - The Ferrari adventure begins
1996 Monaco GP - Pace and pain in the Principality
1996 Spanish GP - The first Ferrari win
1996 Italian GP - Winning for Ferrari at Monza
1997 Monaco GP - The Monaco masterclass
1997 European GP - That Villeneuve collision
1998 British GP - The pit-lane victory
1998 Hungarian GP - Schumi and Brawn's three-stop trick
1998 Belgian GP - The ruin and the ruckus
1998 Japanese GP - The first Mika-Michael showdown
1999 British GP - The unlucky break
1999 October - Montezemolo's phone call
1999 Malaysian GP - The stunning return
2000 Italian GP - The tension and the tears
2000 Japanese GP - The day it all changed for Ferrari
2001 Canadian GP - The old One-Schu
2001 Hungarian GP - The four-time champion
2001 Belgian GP - The record 52nd win
2002 Austrian GP - After you, Michael...
2002 French GP - Level with Fangio
2002 Japanese GP - The podium clean-sweep
2003 Japanese GP - The most successful F1 driver
2004 Belgian GP - Schumacher's seventh heaven
2005 San Marino GP - Schumacher v Alonso - Part 1
2005 United States GP - The hollow win
2006 San Marino GP - Schumacher v Alonso - Part 2
2006 Monaco GP - Rascassegate
2006 Italian GP - The first retirement
2006 Chinese GP - 91 and out
2006 Japanese GP - The classy gesture
2006 Brazilian GP - Bowing out in style
2009 December - The comeback of all comebacks
2010 Bahrain GP - The silver Barron
2012 Monaco GP - The pole that wasn't
2012 European GP - The final podium
2012 Japanese GP - The second retirement
2012 Brazilian GP - The final goodbye