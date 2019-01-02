F1 News

F1 2019 car launches: When the teams will reveal their new cars

When and where the new challengers will be revealed...

Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle takes a look at what's to come in the 2019 F1 season.
The countdown has begun to Formula 1's car launch season after the first teams revealed their plans for events in mid-February.

New aerodynamic rules designed to aid overtaking mean that the new 2019 cars will look different to their predecessors - particularly at the front of the car - for the new season, as explained in the video above.

In keeping with recent tradition, most teams look set to reveal their challengers in the week before testing begins at Barcelona on February 18.

Renault have so far selected the earliest date, February 12, for an event at their Enstone base in Oxfordshire. Last year's fourth-place championship finishers are set to have external expectations heightened this year by the arrival of seven-time race winner Daniel Ricciardo to partner Nico Hulkenberg.

Racing Point, the team formerly known as Force India, will reflect their new Canadian ownership by launching their season in Toronto on February 13.

Ferrari's car launch remains one of the centrepieces of any F1 pre-season and the Italian squad will reveal the challenger they finally hope will propel them back to world title glory on February 15.

More car launch dates will appear here when confirmed by the teams.

Car Launches and Winter Testing schedule

LAUNCH DATES
February 12 Renault Enstone, UK
February 13 Racing Point Toronto, Canada
February 15 Ferrari Maranello, Italy
TESTING DATES
February 18-21 Test One Barcelona, Spain
February 26-March 1 Test Two Barcelona, Spain

