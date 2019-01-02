F1 2019 car launches: When the teams will reveal their new cars

Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle takes a look at what's to come in the 2019 F1 season.

The countdown has begun to Formula 1's car launch season after the first teams revealed their plans for events in mid-February.

New aerodynamic rules designed to aid overtaking mean that the new 2019 cars will look different to their predecessors - particularly at the front of the car - for the new season, as explained in the video above.

In keeping with recent tradition, most teams look set to reveal their challengers in the week before testing begins at Barcelona on February 18.

Renault have so far selected the earliest date, February 12, for an event at their Enstone base in Oxfordshire. Last year's fourth-place championship finishers are set to have external expectations heightened this year by the arrival of seven-time race winner Daniel Ricciardo to partner Nico Hulkenberg.

Save The Date... This date in fact! 👇#RSspirit pic.twitter.com/NKuTKEtUqO — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) December 20, 2018

Racing Point, the team formerly known as Force India, will reflect their new Canadian ownership by launching their season in Toronto on February 13.

Exciting news: our 2019 season will be launched on the 13th of February at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto @autoshowcanada.



Stay tuned for more info soon! pic.twitter.com/NaZpmiswM2 — Racing Point Force India F1 (@ForceIndiaF1) December 17, 2018

Ferrari's car launch remains one of the centrepieces of any F1 pre-season and the Italian squad will reveal the challenger they finally hope will propel them back to world title glory on February 15.

New Ferrari F1 car to be launched on February 15th 2019. Save the date! — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 14, 2018

More car launch dates will appear here when confirmed by the teams.

Car Launches and Winter Testing schedule LAUNCH DATES February 12 Renault Enstone, UK February 13 Racing Point Toronto, Canada February 15 Ferrari Maranello, Italy TESTING DATES February 18-21 Test One Barcelona, Spain February 26-March 1 Test Two Barcelona, Spain

