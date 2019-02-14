F1 2019: Introducing the new Formula 1 cars

3:10 Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle takes a look at what's to come in the 2019 F1 season Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle takes a look at what's to come in the 2019 F1 season

What's different on the Formula 1 2019 cars?

HAAS

Although we are yet to see the team's new car in full, Haas have revealed a radically-revised black and gold livery for the new season.

The dramatic colour change for the American-owned team comes on the back of a title sponsorship deal with Rich Energy.

TORO ROSSO

The STR14 is the second Honda-powered car Toro Rosso have produced, and features a similar livery design to last year's challenger.

The new car features 2019's biggest two design changes aimed at improving overtaking - a wider and simplified front wing, and higher rear wing.

WILLIAMS

The reveal of this season's Williams livery at their Grove factory effectively opens what they hope will be a new chapter for the team.

Along with the new black, white and blue colour scheme, the team also revealed a new title partner - ROKiT, a global telecommunications company.

RENAULT

Renault unveiled their new livery at their Enstone base but the new car will only be seen for the first time when testing begins.

Neither the team, nor new signing Daniel Ricciardo, are expecting victories this season - a first podium for the Enstone outfit since 2015 is the target.

MERCEDES

After an online reveal, the Mercedes W10 ran for the first time in a shakedown outing at Silverstone with both Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton driving the new Silver Arrows.

Undefeated in a title fight since the start of F1's current turbo-hybrid era, Mercedes start the new year with one aim - becoming the first team in F1 history to win six consecutive drivers' and constructors' championship doubles.

RED BULL

Introducing the new Red Bull...with a colour scheme we were not expecting!

In a dramatic new look, the striking RB15 has been released in a blue and red livery - a sharp departure from the team's usual look. But Red Bull have described the new appearance as a 'one-off livery' - will it stay for testing?

RACING POINT

Will the Force still be with the re-named Racing Point outfit in 2019?

Staying in the pink, the team formerly known as Force India revealed a reworked livery and a new title sponsor at their launch event in Canada, the homeland of their new billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll.

McLAREN

The new McLaren, the MCL34, retains the historic papaya colour of last year, with added blue at the front and rear, with the team eyeing improved form in their second year with Renault engines.

McLaren start a season with an all-new line-up for the first time since 2007, with Carlos Sainz signed from Renault to partner British youngster Lando Norris.

ALFA ROMEO

The Alfa Romeo car will only be officially introduced just before the start of winter testing.

But fans were given an early glimpse of the team's new charger when it ran in a February 14 shakedown in a special Valentine's Day livery.

FERRARI

The new Scuderia challenger was launched by Sebastian Vettel and new team-mate Charles Leclerc, radiating the classic Ferrari red as well as splashes of black, and adorned with the iconic prancing horse.

Ferrari are the sport's most successful and historic team, but come into the new campaign with fresh youth and vibrancy in Leclerc, who enjoyed a dazzling rookie season at Sauber last year, while they are under new leadership after Mattia Binotto replaced Maurizio Arrivabene as team principal.

